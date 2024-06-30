Gurman: Apple Intelligence Coming to Vision Pro, but Not HomePod
Apple has no plans to bring Apple Intelligence to the HomePod, but it should arrive on the Vision Pro headset in the future, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is preparing to bring Apple Intelligence to its Vision Pro headset, but not this year. The device has sufficient memory to run on-device Apple Intelligence features such as notification summaries, writing tools, and an updated version of Siri. Apple's user interface design team apparently needs to ensure that Apple Intelligence looks appropriate in a mixed-reality environment. The company also needs to guarantee that it has sufficient cloud-computing capacity to support more devices.
Gurman does not expect the HomePod to offer Apple Intelligence, instead focusing on "an entirely new robotic device with a display that includes Apple Intelligence at its core." Apple Intelligence requires a minimum of eight gigabytes of memory, but the HomePod and HomePod mini only feature a single gigabyte of memory. The current HomePod is said to be "too low-volume a product to waste the engineering time" bringing Apple Intelligence to the device.
Going forward, Gurman believes that Apple Intelligence will become increasingly critical to Apple devices and form a pillar of its business. Apple Intelligence should get updated more frequently than services like iCloud, at least as often as the company's hardware and software offerings.
Popular Stories
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Apple is working on technology to simplify iPhone battery replacement that could debut later this year, The Information reports. Alleged iPhone 16 Pro battery with new metal casing. The move comes in response to a new EU law requiring smartphone manufacturers to ensure batteries can be replaced by owners using easily accessible tools by 2025. According to sources involved in the iPhone's...
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...