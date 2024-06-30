Gurman: Apple Intelligence Coming to Vision Pro, but Not HomePod

Apple has no plans to bring Apple Intelligence to the HomePod, but it should arrive on the Vision Pro headset in the future, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is preparing to bring Apple Intelligence to its Vision Pro headset, but not this year. The device has sufficient memory to run on-device Apple Intelligence features such as notification summaries, writing tools, and an updated version of Siri. Apple's user interface design team apparently needs to ensure that Apple Intelligence looks appropriate in a mixed-reality environment. The company also needs to guarantee that it has sufficient cloud-computing capacity to support more devices.

Gurman does not expect the ‌HomePod‌ to offer Apple Intelligence, instead focusing on "an entirely new robotic device with a display that includes Apple Intelligence at its core." Apple Intelligence requires a minimum of eight gigabytes of memory, but the ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod mini only feature a single gigabyte of memory. The current ‌HomePod‌ is said to be "too low-volume a product to waste the engineering time" bringing Apple Intelligence to the device.

Going forward, Gurman believes that Apple Intelligence will become increasingly critical to Apple devices and form a pillar of its business. Apple Intelligence should get updated more frequently than services like iCloud, at least as often as the company's hardware and software offerings.