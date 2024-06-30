Gurman: Apple Intelligence Coming to Vision Pro, but Not HomePod

by

Apple has no plans to bring Apple Intelligence to the HomePod, but it should arrive on the Vision Pro headset in the future, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is preparing to bring Apple Intelligence to its Vision Pro headset, but not this year. The device has sufficient memory to run on-device Apple Intelligence features such as notification summaries, writing tools, and an updated version of Siri. Apple's user interface design team apparently needs to ensure that Apple Intelligence looks appropriate in a mixed-reality environment. The company also needs to guarantee that it has sufficient cloud-computing capacity to support more devices.

Gurman does not expect the ‌HomePod‌ to offer Apple Intelligence, instead focusing on "an entirely new robotic device with a display that includes Apple Intelligence at its core." Apple Intelligence requires a minimum of eight gigabytes of memory, but the ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod mini only feature a single gigabyte of memory. The current ‌HomePod‌ is said to be "too low-volume a product to waste the engineering time" bringing Apple Intelligence to the device.

Going forward, Gurman believes that Apple Intelligence will become increasingly critical to Apple devices and form a pillar of its business. Apple Intelligence should get updated more frequently than services like iCloud, at least as often as the company's hardware and software offerings.

RogerDoger2801 Avatar
RogerDoger2801
6 hours ago at 11:25 am
Odds the HomePod is able to offload the Apple intelligence work to a neighboring iPhone and then report out? This article seems to indicate there won’t be on device AI, but what about an early Apple Watch style back and forth?

Seems a little crazy to ignore the HomePod, where Siri is truly the main character.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Frosties Avatar
Frosties
6 hours ago at 11:21 am
The HomePod = the forever not so smart speaker. ?
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maczaddy Avatar
maczaddy
6 hours ago at 11:26 am
I get some of Apple Intelligence doesn’t need to be on a HomePod but does this mean Siri on the HomePod will continue to not be so smart or siri on HomePod will never be able to handle conversational input? If so do they truly want to keep a smart speaker around who can handle basic instructions like turn lights on what’s the weather, skip this song etc… I have had the issue recently if I command it to make a call it does make the call however it stays ringing and in the back ground I see my phone which is on a Magsafe stand showing the call is going to voicemail but the speaker stays ringing. Also had a situation where the speaker was ringing and the person did pick up but that was happening on the iPhone. I am truly disappointed with HomePod but they do make for a good simple speaker.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cardfan Avatar
cardfan
5 hours ago at 11:45 am
Not a concern to me til I see anything Apple intelligence that is worthwhile. Didn’t see anything at wwdc. Any speculation is just that or what it could do. Show me first.

I see the same issues with copilot pc’s. It’s the chip that’s more impressive. The so called ai looks worthless.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
5 hours ago at 11:32 am
Makes sense. The latest HomePod is run by a 3 year old Apple Watch chip.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
5 hours ago at 12:06 pm
Lost in all this AI nonsense is how the horrendous Siri experience is apparently just going to continue on for all the devices (the vast majority) that don't support the "future" that Apple is pivoting to
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
