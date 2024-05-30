Satechi Launches Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station
Satechi today announced the launch of its latest Mac accessory, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station. The Docking Station uses DisplayLink software technology to allow a Mac to connect to up to four external monitors, plus it offers 96W power delivery and Thunderbolt 4 transfer speeds.
Made from a space gray aluminum that is meant to match Apple devices, the hub supports up to four extended monitors at 4K/60Hz resolution, or one display at 8K/60Hz. With four displays, two can be connected through Thunderbolt 4 and two through HDMI. Satechi says that this feature is designed to address the single display limit of M1, M2, and M3 chips. M1, M2, and M3 MacBook Pro models support up to three displays with Satechi's dock, while the M3 MacBook Air supports four when in clamshell mode. Machines with Pro and Max chips support up to four displays through the hub.
The hub provides 96W power delivery to the host machine, which is enough to charge even the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Each of the three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports also offer 15W for charging iPhones, Apple Watches, and other accessories, with two ports able to be used at one time for charging purposes. The Thunderbolt 4 ports facilitate data transfers at speeds up to 40Gb/s, and there are two USB-A ports that support transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s. a UHS-II SD card reader is available as well, and it is capable of transferring up to 312MB/s.
Satechi says the dock supports daisy-chaining up to six devices, providing 32Gb/s native PCIe support for external GPUs and Thunderbolt-based storage devices.
The Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station can be purchased from the Satechi website for $300.
