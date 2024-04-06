Top Stories: iOS 17.5 Beta, The Latest on New iPads, and More

We're still two months away from the unveiling of iOS 18 at WWDC, so Apple is pushing forward with the first beta of new iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 updates likely to be officially released next month. These updates are smaller in scale than the recent 17.4 updates, but we're still finding some interesting changes in them.

Meanwhile, the wait for new iPads continues, and it appears we've got around another month before we'll see them released. Other news this week included a iPhone 16 display rumor, details on upcoming Beats Solo 4 headphones, and the release of more immersive spatial Personas for Apple Vision Pro, so read on below for all the details!

Here's Everything New in iOS 17.5 Beta 1

Apple this week made the first betas of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 available to developers and public beta testers. The upcoming software updates include only a few new user-facing features for the iPhone and iPad so far, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities.

iOS 17
We have put together a list of everything discovered in the first iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 betas, including code changes related to a Battery Health menu coming to the iPad, a new Apple Pencil, and more.

iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 will likely be released to the public in May.

iPhone 16 Rumored to Feature Even Thinner Bezels

For the second time in as many months, it has been rumored that at least some iPhone 16 models will feature even thinner bezels around the screen.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup Action button 230912
The higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, but the thinner bezels could result in the devices having only modestly larger dimensions compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Suppliers Say New iPads Have Been 'Repeatedly Postponed'

It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May.

M3 iPad Feature 3
In defense of these rumors, it does sound like the new iPads have indeed experienced delays, as some Apple suppliers say production of related components has been "repeatedly postponed."

iPadOS 17.5 Beta Hints at Battery Capacity and Cycle Count Menu on Upcoming iPads

Apple may be planning to expand the iPhone's Battery Health menu to upcoming iPads, based on evidence uncovered in the iPadOS 17.5 beta.

iPad Battery Feature
The first iPadOS 17.5 beta includes several new references to a Battery Health menu on the iPad, but the feature is not actually visible yet, and it may be exclusive to upcoming iPads. The menu is expected to show an iPad battery's maximum remaining capacity and cycle count.

New Beats Solo 4 to Feature Improved Sound, USB-C

New features and details for the rumored Beats Solo 4 surfaced this week, shortly after the headphones appeared in the FCC database.

new beats solo 4
Key features expected for the Beats Solo 4 include improved sound quality, a USB-C charging port, and up to 50 hours of battery life for music playback. Like the Beats Solo 3 headphones that launched in 2016, the Solo 4 are expected to cost $199 in the United States.

Testing the Apple Vision Pro's New Spatial Personas Feature

Spatial Personas are now available on Apple's Vision Pro headset in beta capacity. The feature is available on visionOS 1.1 and later.

New Spatial Persona Thumb 2
In a recent video on our YouTube channel, we tested the new spatial Personas, which "break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present" in the visionOS space compared to the standard Personas that have been available since day one, according to Apple.

