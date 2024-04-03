Testing the New Apple Vision Pro Spatial Persona

by

As of this week, Apple Vision Pro users can set up a spatial Persona, which is a new version of a Persona that's designed to make it feel like you're interfacing with other people right in the same room. We thought we'd test out the spatial Persona feature to see how it works and whether it's an improvement over the regular Persona option.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Spatial Personas have a translucent background and include the head, hands, and top part of the torso to provide a more natural feel so that it seems like the people in the conversation are in the same physical room with one another. With spatial Personas, people can move about in their real world space, and that's reflected in the virtual setting. Persona location is the same for all people on a call, so if there are five participants, each one has a different location just as they would sitting together in a room.

If you look at or point to someone on the call, the other participants can see where you are looking or pointing. Voices are also directional relative to where each person is at.

Standard Personas show only a person's face and are limited to a small tile, but spatial Personas have a much more immersive feel. Apple has been improving Personas since the Vision Pro headset launched, and while there's still an uncanny valley feel to them, the visuals are much improved and overall less creepy.

Spatial Personas can be used for watching movies and TV shows together, FaceTime and other video calls, using apps like Freeform, playing games, and more.

As of right now, spatial Personas are live in visionOS in a beta capacity, with the ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 update required. Spatial Personas work with up to five participants.

Related Roundup: visionOS
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
4 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Ok, Apple, I'll be the one to say it:

Would you mind doing something useful with this hardware?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Camera App Possible Leak 16x9 1

Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign [Updated]

Tuesday April 2, 2024 8:19 am PDT by
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Read Full Article154 comments
iOS 17

What to Expect From iOS 17.5

Monday April 1, 2024 8:20 am PDT by
Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update. iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow. W...
Read Full Article21 comments
apple card savings account feature

Apple Card Savings Account to Receive First-Ever Interest Rate Decrease

Monday April 1, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Read Full Article35 comments
a iphone 6 plus ad

Apple Says iPhone 6 Plus Now 'Obsolete' and iPad Mini 4 Now 'Vintage'

Monday April 1, 2024 6:42 am PDT by
Apple today added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models. Apple now considers the iPhone 6 Plus to be "obsolete" worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday April 2, 2024 7:50 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Read Full Article
macbook pro blue feb

Best Buy Introduces All-Time Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Monday April 1, 2024 8:38 am PDT by
Best Buy is discounting a large collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, including both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 30mar2024

Top Stories: WWDC 2024 Announced, New iPads Delayed, and More

Saturday March 30, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's WWDC 2024 dates have been announced, giving us timing for the unveiling of the company's next round of major operating system updates and likely some other announcements. This week also saw some disappointing news on the iPad front, with update timing for the iPad Pro and iPad Air pushed back from previous rumors. We did hear some new tidbits about what might be coming in iOS 18 and...
Read Full Article18 comments