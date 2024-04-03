iPadOS 17.5 Beta Hints at Battery Capacity and Cycle Count Menu on Upcoming iPads
Apple may be planning to expand the iPhone's Battery Health menu to upcoming iPad models, based on evidence uncovered in the iPadOS 17.5 beta.
As discovered by MacRumors contributors Steve Moser and Aaron Perris, there are several new references to a Battery Health menu on the iPad within the code for the first iPadOS 17.5 beta, which was released to developers earlier this week. The menu is expected to show an iPad battery's maximum remaining capacity and cycle count.
A sample of the code strings added in the iPadOS 17.5 beta:
- "iPad must be regularly used while not connected to power to show maximum capacity."
- "This is the number of times iPad has used your battery's capacity."
- "The iPad battery is performing as expected."
- "iPad batteries, like all rechargeable batteries, have a limited lifespan and may eventually need to be serviced or replaced."
- "The original battery was designed to retain X capacity at X cycles under ideal conditions. Actual battery performance depends on a number of variables, including how iPad is used and charged regularly. The one-year warranty includes service for defective batteries in addition to rights provided under local consumer laws."
There is no visible Battery Health menu on any existing iPad models on the first iPadOS 17.5 beta, leading us to believe that the menu may be limited to the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models that are rumored to launch in May, and likely other new iPads released in the future. Apple has shown battery capacity information on iPhones for many years, but cycle count information is currently limited to the latest iPhone 15 series.
Apple will likely release iPadOS 17.5 to the public in May. Given this is a code finding in a beta, we cannot guarantee that a Battery Health menu will be added to the iPad, but it is certainly something that Apple has been working on.
