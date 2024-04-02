Spatial Personas Coming to Apple Vision Pro in Beta Today

Apple today announced that Spatial Personas are now available for all Vision Pro users in a public beta.

Spatial Persona Apple
Apple previewed Spatial Personas at WWDC last year. Unlike the existing Personas feature, which is confined to a tile and facial expressions only, Spatial Personas allow Vision Pro users to "break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present, like they are gathered in the same physical space." They feature a transparent background and are able to show body language and additional movement such as hand gestures for a more lifelike experience.

Spatial Personas are independent of a visionOS software update or beta, but require ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 or later. The feature is available during ‌FaceTime‌ calls and supports up to five participants at once. Inverse and Road to VR today shared first impressions of the new feature.

crsh1976 Avatar
crsh1976
34 minutes ago at 07:13 am
I suppose one has to experience it before judging, but seeing ghosts in my AVP isn't something I put down on my want list.
Infodataset Avatar
Infodataset
29 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I think this will be perfect for halloween ;)
ryanmp Avatar
ryanmp
18 minutes ago at 07:29 am

Interesting, they’re definitely going for a less game-y approach than Meta with positions being preset and controlled directly by the application but I think it works with the kind of “all business” vibe they got going on

Personally I’ll never use personas, just like I never used video chat, but it’s nice that they’re making use of the hardware instead of just having a flat fake webcam feed
It’s probably gonna make the hologram effect feel less weird when the whole projection lives in a 3D space
I think these types of spatial personas are exactly what we need. I’m sure it will take some to refine but at least we won’t end up with the Meta version….

Attachment Image
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
33 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Now we know why iPads hav been pushed back ….
Deedlez Avatar
Deedlez
28 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Looks a bit spooky/creepy - but making the Vision Pro experience more interpersonal is key to the long-term success I think. Otherwise it's just about people sat isolated with a headset on (evern if other people are in the room).
Haiku_Oezu Avatar
Haiku_Oezu
14 minutes ago at 07:33 am

I think these types of spatial personas are exactly what we need. I’m sure it will take some to refine but at least we won’t end up with the Meta version….
This will never not be funny



Attachment Image
