Spatial Personas Coming to Apple Vision Pro in Beta Today

Apple today announced that Spatial Personas are now available for all Vision Pro users in a public beta.



Apple previewed Spatial Personas at WWDC last year. Unlike the existing Personas feature, which is confined to a tile and facial expressions only, Spatial Personas allow Vision Pro users to "break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present, like they are gathered in the same physical space." They feature a transparent background and are able to show body language and additional movement such as hand gestures for a more lifelike experience.

I tried Spatial Persona on Apple Vision Pro yesterday. I watched a movie trailer with several other Personas in Apple TV, examined a 3D jet turbine in JigSpace, collaborated on a whiteboard in Freemform, and played Hearts in Game Room. It was pretty cool! Apple Vision Pro… pic.twitter.com/toFY5IVQuz — Ray Wong (@raywongy) April 2, 2024

Spatial Personas are independent of a visionOS software update or beta, but require ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 or later. The feature is available during ‌FaceTime‌ calls and supports up to five participants at once. Inverse and Road to VR today shared first impressions of the new feature.