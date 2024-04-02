Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4.
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.
Most of the features that Apple promised would be coming in iOS 17 have now been released, but iOS 17.5 is expected to introduce additional app ecosystem changes in the European Union. App developers will be able to offer apps for download on the iPhone directly from their websites, in addition to through app marketplaces.
