New Beats Solo 4 Headphones Show Up in FCC Database as Launch Approaches
Apple is working on a new version of the popular Beats Solo on-ear headphones, and it looks like we are getting closer to a potential launch date. FCC documents for the Beats Solo 4 headphones were found today, and that typically happens in the weeks ahead of a debut.
Signs of the Beats Solo 4 were first spotted in late February, with images found in the iOS 17.4 beta. The headphones look similar to the Solo 3 headphones, but with some minor design tweaks that bring them in line with the Beats Studio Pro that came out last year.
We are expecting the Beats Solo 4 to come in three colors, including black, pink, and blue. While we don't know the full feature set, we found code that suggests they will support Spatial Audio.
The headphones are likely to adopt some of the changes that were brought to the Beats Studio Pro, including improved sound quality and a USB-C port instead of a micro-USB port. Gesture support will be included, with a press on the "b" button to play/pause and answer calls, a double press to skip songs, and a long press to activate Siri.
The Beats Solo 3 headphones first came out in 2016, and while there have been new color releases, the line is long overdue for an update. There is no word as of yet when the Solo 4 will come out, but FCC filings usually show up around a month in advance.
