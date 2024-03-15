Walmart Begins Selling MacBook Air With M1 Chip for $699 in U.S.
Walmart today announced that it has started selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in the U.S., with pricing set at a very reasonable $699. The laptop can be ordered now on Walmart.com, and it will be available soon at select Walmart stores.
This is the first time that customers can purchase a Mac that is sold directly by Walmart, the company said in a press release. Some other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have previously offered this model for as low as $749.99.
Apple first released the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020, as one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip instead of an Intel processor. The configuration being sold for $699 includes the M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM/unified memory, with Gold, Silver, and Space Gray color options available. Walmart's product listing says the MacBook Air is in brand new condition, so this is not a used/refurbished model.
Apple discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip earlier this month, following the launch of new MacBook Air models with its latest-generation M3 chip. Prior to being discontinued, the model was being sold for $999 brand new. Apple continues to sell refurbished MacBook Air models with the M1 chip, with pricing starting at $759.
|Model
|Starting Price
|Condition
|Retailer
|
M3 MacBook Air (15")
|
$1,299
|
New
|
Apple
|
M3 MacBook Air (13")
|
$1,099
|
New
|
Apple
|
M2 MacBook Air (13")
|
$999
|
New
|
Apple
|
M1 MacBook Air (13")
|
$759
|
Refurbished
|
Apple
|
M1 MacBook Air (13")
|
$699
|
New
|
Walmart
While the MacBook Air with the M1 chip is around three and a half years old, it is still a very capable machine for many average day-to-day tasks. However, it has an older design and has fewer remaining years of macOS compatibility than the latest MacBook Air models, so those aspects should be factored into your purchasing decision.
Top Rated Comments
This is also considering the used (mint) value of them is still around $625-650 or so on Swappa. So you're technically getting a solid deal.
Will expansion down into the “lower end” tarnish the brand appeal?