Samsung's Spring Sale Expands With Big Discounts on Galaxy Smartphones, Watches, Tablets, and Laptops

This weekend, we're tracking a new sale at Samsung with savings on the company's best smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. These discounts are part of Samsung's larger Discover Samsung Spring Sale, which we started covering last week with deals on monitors, storage, audio, and more.

The best monitor deal from our original post is still live today: you can get the ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this a very solid second-best price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Additionally, when you sign up to learn more about Samsung's upcoming TV and audio product lineup, you can get $100 off your purchase. The new slate of Samsung TVs and audio equipment is set to be unveiled on March 21, and this $100 discount offer will be available through that date.



Smartphones



Samsung's newest smartphones launched back in January and you can get some pretty big discounts on the devices right now. Most of these offers do require you to trade in an existing smartphone and will be applied as credits on your bill, and Samsung covers discounts from carriers including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.

Smartwatches



In terms of smartwatches, Samsung has the Galaxy Watch6 and the Watch5 on sale, with up to $400 in savings. You can get these smartwatches with a straight cash discount, or opt for a cellular plan and gain access to more savings with an eligible trade-in.

Tablets



Similar to the Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is offering discounts on both cellular and Wi-Fi models of the Galaxy Tab line. If you go with the Wi-Fi models, you can get about $100 off the base price of Galaxy Tab S9 Series, depending on the model.

If you opt for the cellular devices from participating carriers, you can get more in savings in the form of bill credits after eligible trade-ins.

Laptops



Samsung has a few laptop deals with solid discounts shared below, but it's worth again noting that if you have a device to trade in you can get even bigger markdowns on these computers. For the Galaxy Book 4, Samsung is also offering a free 2TB portable SSD ($219.99 value) with purchase of select models.

