New Discover Samsung Spring Sale Has Massive $700 Discount on ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and More

by

Samsung has kicked off a Discover Samsung Spring Sale, which is set to run through the end of the week. During this event you'll find discounts on 4K and 5K Samsung monitors, including the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and Smart Monitor M8, as well as storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

samsung viewfinity blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this a new all-time low price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

$700 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $349.99 in Sunset Pink, down from $699.99. Other colors, like Warm White, are priced at $399.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the new iMac line, and it's at another new record low price during Samsung's Spring Sale.

samsung blue

$350 OFF
27-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $349.99

We've rounded up a collection of other discounts you can find during the new Discover Samsung Spring Sale below. Shoppers should note that some of these deals are timed and will only last today, while others are slated to stick around all week.

Monitors

TVs/Audio

Smartphones

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
19 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Seriously, is there ever a time these monitors are not on sale?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spanky Deluxe Avatar
Spanky Deluxe
17 minutes ago at 08:13 am
It'd be great if Samsung did these deals outside of their US store. This monitor is still full price (£1271 on the UK site). If Samsung had it for £715 (the same proportional discount as in this advert) then I'd buy one right now, probably more than one as we could do with some new monitors for a few people in the office. But I'm not paying the 'full price' when I know Samsung are selling it for almost half price regularly in other markets.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article225 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304

Apple Announces New MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Monday March 4, 2024 5:04 am PST by
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Read Full Article395 comments
Apple Maps vs Google Maps Feature

Apple Maps vs. Google Maps: Which Is Better?

Friday March 1, 2024 7:10 am PST by
Apple Maps has been providing navigational guidance to Apple users for almost 13 and a half years now, and much has changed about the app in that time. However, according to data from Canalys, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. still have Google Maps downloaded as an alternative to Apple Maps, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. We want to hear from MacRumors readers. Which do...
Read Full Article460 comments
iPad Air 12

Gurman: No Apple Event Planned for Upcoming iPads and Macs

Sunday March 3, 2024 5:09 am PST by
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Read Full Article180 comments
apple tv plus banner

Apple TV+ Gains Over 50 Movies for a Limited Time

Friday March 1, 2024 6:29 am PST by
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time. The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include: 21 Jump Street 300 American Sniper Argo ...
Read Full Article101 comments