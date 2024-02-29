MagSafe Duo Charger Hits All-Time Low Price of $79.99, MagSafe Charger on Sale for $27.99

by

Woot today has a couple of deals on Apple accessories, including low prices on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. Additionally, Amazon has steep discounts on FineWoven and Silicone Cases for iPhone 15 models.

magsafe duo perspective featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Both of the MagSafe Chargers in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty. You'll find an estimated delivery between March 7 and March 11, although those dates may change depending on your location.

The highlight of the sale is the MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99, down from $129.00. This is a match for the best-ever price on the accessory. The MagSafe Duo Charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone via MagSafe and an Apple Watch.

$49 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99

Woot also has the MagSafe Charger for $27.99, down from $39.00. This beats Woot's previous price on the accessory by $2 and is one of the lowest prices that we've tracked so far in 2024.

magsafe charger new purple

$11 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $27.99

Of course, there are plenty of other deals in the Woot sale, including the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $34.99 ($44 off) and the Apple Watch Milanese Loop for $36.99 ($62 off). You'll also find USB-C cables, previous generation Apple Watches, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more at a discount.

Finally, over at Amazon there is also a large collection of FineWoven and Silicone Cases on sale for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can find these for as low as $23.81 right now on Amazon, and no coupon codes are required to get these deals.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

socialwill Avatar
socialwill
33 minutes ago at 07:27 am
This is a great travel charger as it folds and is easy to pack.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timpetus Avatar
Timpetus
26 minutes ago at 07:35 am
I don't understand how putting two chargers together basically doubles or triples their price. It looks like a nice piece of kit, but I'll never try it as it's just too expensive to justify. Love my regular MagSafe chargers, though!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
22 minutes ago at 07:38 am
MagSafe Duo Charger is a lovely product. A lot nicer in fit & finish than competitor products. Works reliably. Great to snap closed, throw into a suitcase and use in a hotel.

Would love Apple to update it with USB-C, fast charge for Apple Watch, and accommodations for larger iPhone model dimensions.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

