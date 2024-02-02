Apple Says Vision Pro Syncs Data When Not in Use, Explains Battery Light Charge Indicator

Now that Apple Vision Pro has launched in the U.S., Apple has released additional support documentation for the device, including how to connect and charge the Vision Pro battery.



Notably, Apple's document reveals that the external battery also powers ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ when you're not wearing it, allowing the device to sync your mail, photos, and more. If the headset isn't worn for 24 hours though, it turns off automatically.



To check if Apple Vision Pro is still powered on when you're not wearing it, pick up the device. If it's powered on, the light on the power cable will turn on briefly. If Apple Vision Pro has turned off, press and hold the top button for three seconds to turn it back on. After about a minute, Apple Vision Pro makes a tone that means it's ready to use, and the light on the power cable will be solid.

Apple recommends disconnecting the battery if you know in advance that you won't be using the headset for an extended length of time. To disconnect the battery from ‌Apple Vision Pro‌, users are advised to first save any open documents — since disconnecting the battery turns off the device — then turn the power cable counterclockwise until it detaches.

Additionally, Apple outlines what the battery's light tells users about its charge level when it is first connected to power, or moved or tapped while charging:

Green for several seconds : the battery is charged to capacity.

: the battery is charged to capacity. Amber for several seconds : the battery's charge level is less than 100%, but has enough charge for you to use ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.

: the battery's charge level is less than 100%, but has enough charge for you to use ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. Amber pulsing slowly: the battery's charge level is too low to power your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. Keep charging the battery for 10 minutes, or until the light shows amber steadily (not pulsing) when you tap the battery.

Apple also explains what the battery light's color changes mean when users disconnect it from power, or moved or tapped when it's not charging:

Green for several seconds : the battery is charged to 50% or higher.

: the battery is charged to 50% or higher. Amber for several seconds : the battery's charge level is between 1% and 49%.

: the battery's charge level is between 1% and 49%. Amber pulsing slowly: the battery's charge level is too low to power your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. Charge the battery for 10 minutes, or until the light shows amber steadily (not pulsing) when you tap the battery.

Apple also cautions users not to sit down with the battery in their back pocket, pull the battery off a desk when standing up, or let it fall between seats on an airplane.

According to Apple, Vision Pro batteries can be used for up to 2 hours of general use or 2.5 hours of 2D video watching when fully charged, or all day when connected to power. Apple sells additional Vision Pro battery packs for $200 a piece, but they are not hot-swappable.