Apple Vision Pro Battery Isn't Hot-Swappable, Switching Requires Restart

by

The Apple Vision Pro headset comes with an external battery pack with a capacity of 3,166 mAh, compared to the 3,274 mAh battery found in the iPhone 15 Pro, although the voltages are different. Reviewers have also reported that there are significant size and weight differences between the two.

vision pro battery pack
According to Daring Fireball's John Gruber, the Vision Pro battery is about the width and height of an iPhone 15 Pro, but thicker. Weight-wise, it is also heavier: About 325g, compared to 187g for an iPhone 15 Pro. "It's closer in thickness and weight to two iPhone 15's than it is to one," according to Gruber.

Marques Brownlee in his unboxing video also described the battery as "pretty heavy," and compared it to phones with larger capacity 5,000+ mAh batteries that feel "much lighter." We'll probably have to wait for a teardown to find out what the additional weight can be attributed to.

The external battery pack that comes with the Vision Pro is silver, has a proprietary connector for attaching to the headset, and a USB-C port for charging via the included 30W wall charger. The proprietary connector is connected to the Vision Pro by rotating it a quarter turn to lock it into place.

For those considering buying an additional $200 battery pack, one thing to bear in mind is that Vision Pro batteries are not hot-swappable: As Gruber notes, there is no built-in reserve battery in the headset, so when the power cable is disconnected, Vision Pro immediately powers off. A manual reboot is therefore required to switch batteries.

Apple says the Vision Pro provides up to two hours of battery life overall, and up to 2.5 hours for 2D video playback specifically. However, several reviewers claim to have gotten up to three hours out of a single charge in general use, with one reviewer saying they were able to watch a three-hour movie on a single charge.


In terms of battery life, it doesn't make sense to compare the Vision Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro, given that the former undoubtedly draws a lot more juice to power an array of much more sophisticated cameras, sensors, displays, speakers, and microphones.

Apple Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on Friday, February 2. Apple has said the Vision Pro will launch in additional countries later this year.

Article updated to remove phrasing that implied mAh measurement alone is equivalent without an indication of voltage. Apologies for the error.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
27 minutes ago at 05:34 am
You guys posted a tweet with all the information basically saying this whole article is wrong…. Hilarious

The battery outputs 13v not the same as the iPhone. The battery is much bigger than the iPhone’s battery
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
26 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Up to 2hrs battery for a $3500 product is terrible, in my opinion.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMacDragon Avatar
iMacDragon
24 minutes ago at 05:36 am
More like 3-4x iPhone battery. You don't compare mah you compare wh
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Muero Avatar
Muero
23 minutes ago at 05:37 am
This article is awful. Watt hours (Wh) is a more accurate and consistent way to compare the total amount of energy that similar types of batteries can store. The iPhone 15 Pro's battery is 12.7Wh, while the Vision Pro's battery is 35.9Wh. This article's headline is a lie.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pacificblue Avatar
pacificblue
19 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Jesus Christ what an incompetent article. You don’t compare mAh if the voltage isn’t the same. Embarrassing.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GrzMik Avatar
GrzMik
24 minutes ago at 05:36 am
For the love…
It’s 13v, ~36Wh. Are you guys insane?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article406 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Purple Feature 2

Apple Has Sold Approximately 200,000 Vision Pro Headsets

Monday January 29, 2024 3:17 pm PST by
Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days. Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during ...
Read Full Article212 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Apple Confirms Next-Generation CarPlay Launching in 2024 With These New Features

Saturday January 27, 2024 7:19 am PST by
Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries. In a next-generation CarPlay section of its website, Apple replaced "Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023" with "First models arrive in...
Read Full Article
iPad Air 12

Gurman: New iPads and Macs Likely to Launch in Late March

Sunday January 28, 2024 5:57 am PST by
Apple will likely launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, he said production is well underway for the new iPad Pro models and a new 13-inch MacBook Air at a minimum within Apple's supply chain in Asia. Below, we reiterate Gurman's expectations for the new iPads and Macs, along...
Read Full Article122 comments
icloud down

Apple's iCloud Services Experiencing Outage [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday January 30, 2024 11:56 am PST by
Some of Apple's iCloud services are down at the current time, with the iCloud.com website non-functional and iCloud Mail failing to load. There are multiple reports on Twitter and other social networks, and Apple's System Status page says that some iCloud Mail users may not be able to send, receive, or access their messages. Apple's System Status page also lists an issue with iCloud web...
Read Full Article119 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Beta: All the New Changes

Thursday January 25, 2024 4:23 pm PST by
Apple today introduced the first betas of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to developers, bringing some radical updates to the iPhone and iPad in Europe. Most of the big changes will only impact EU users, but there are also updates in the operating system that are available worldwide. In this article, we've rounded up everything new in iOS 17.4 beta 1. EU Changes Apple implemented several major ...
Read Full Article95 comments