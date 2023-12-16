Top Stories: iOS 17.2 Released, iPhone 16 Design Leaks, and More

by

We're into the thick of the holiday season now, and Apple has been busy wrapping up its software work for 2023 with this week's public release of iOS 17.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, and other updates, plus the first round of betas for iOS 17.3 and friends.

top stories 16dec2023
On the hardware side, Apple released a standalone USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2 owners looking to make the switch from their original Lightning case, while we shared some details on Apple's design work for next year's iPhone 16, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

What's New in iOS 17.2

After around six weeks of beta testing and refinement, Apple this week officially released iOS 17.2 and related updates for its other platforms.

iOS 17
iOS 17.2 is a fairly substantial update that brings the new Journal app first previewed at WWDC back in June, spatial recording capabilities for iPhone 15 Pro ahead of the Vision Pro headset launch in early 2024, a new Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Music app improvements, and more.

The update also moves TV show and movie purchases out of the iTunes Store app and over to the TV app.

Top Five Features in macOS Sonoma 14.2

Alongside iOS 17.2, Apple also released macOS Sonoma 14.2 this week, and it brings a number of updates and new features, including Messages improvements like a catch-up arrow for busy conversations and quicker access to sticker reactions.

macOS 14
Other top additions in macOS 14.2 include new AutoFill capabilities for PDFs, new Weather widgets for the Mac desktop, support for multiple timers in the Clock app, and Shazam music recognition improvements.

Check out our video for more on these new features!

iOS 17.3 Beta Adds New Stolen Device Protection Feature to iPhone

With iOS 17.2 and related updates out the door, Apple has moved on to beta testing for the next round of updates, led by iOS 17.3.

ios stolen device protection
iOS 17.3 includes an optional new Stolen Device Protection feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode.

The update also brings back a collaborative Apple Music playlists feature that was in early betas of iOS 17.2 but pulled prior to public release. The feature lets multiple people contribute to a single playlist, complete with animated emoji reactions to express how you feel about certain songs.

iPhone 16 Early Prototypes: What Apple's Next-Generation iPhone Will Look Like

With the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple introduced design changes like a curved frame and a frosted glass back. Information acquired by MacRumors suggests that Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 will build on these updates with modifications to the buttons and the camera layout.

iPhone 16 Mock Back 1
We have details on early pre-production designs for the ‌iPhone 16‌, including a look at the variants and hardware configurations that Apple has considered so far. Our information comes early in the design process, so things have yet to be finalized, but it's interesting to see the designs Apple has been considering.

Apple Now Selling Standalone USB-C AirPods Pro Case for $99

Apple this week began selling a MagSafe USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Case on a standalone basis for $99, allowing customers who own the Lightning charging case to upgrade to USB-C.

airpods pro yellow
Apple introduced a new version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with USB-C Charging Case in September, but at the time, there was no option to buy a USB-C case on its own. Customers with the Lightning-based ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 had no upgrade path, but those who want to have USB-C charging across all of their devices can now pay a $99 fee to get the new version.

Apple Expands Self Service Repair in Europe, Now Covers iPhone 15 and M2 Macs

Apple has been gradually expanding its Self Service Repair program that allows customers and independent repair shops to obtain authorized parts and tools, and this week saw another significant expansion.

Apple Self Service Mac Repair August 2022
The iPhone 15 lineup and M2-powered Macs are now included in the program, while users in 24 additional European countries are now eligible to participate. Finally, users in the U.S. now have access to Apple Diagnostics to help test devices and identify parts that may need repair.

