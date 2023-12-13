Apple Now Selling Standalone USB-C AirPods Pro Case for $99

Apple today began selling a MagSafe USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Case on a standalone basis, allowing customers who own the Lightning charging case to upgrade to USB-C.



The standalone USB-C ‌AirPods Pro‌ Case is priced at $99 from Apple's online store, and the listing was first noticed by The Verge.

Orders placed today for the USB-C charging case will deliver to customers between December 27 and January 2, which is after the Christmas holiday.

Apple introduced a new version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with USB-C Charging Case in September, but at the time, there was no option to buy a USB-C case on its own. Customers with the Lightning-based ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 had no upgrade path, but those who want to have USB-C charging across all of their devices can now pay a $99 fee to get the new version.

The USB-C Charging Case is compatible with the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌. It continues to offer ‌MagSafe‌ charging as well, just like the Lightning model.

In addition to a USB-C port, the USB-C Charging Case also provides improved IP54 dust resistance, but it will not add lossless audio for the Vision Pro, which is a feature added to the updated ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 that come with the USB-C Charging Case.