iOS 17.3 Beta Adds Collaborative Apple Music Playlists Again
The iOS 17.3 beta that Apple released today once again includes support for collaborative Apple Music playlists, allowing Apple Music subscribers to build playlists with friends, family members, and others who share their musical tastes.
Apple initially announced collaborative playlist features when iOS 17 was released, but the option did not come out at launch. Apple then tested it in iOS 17.2, but ended up pulling the collaborative functionality in the fourth beta.
In Apple Music, when you create a new playlist or select an existing playlist, there's a little person-shaped icon that can be tapped to enable collaboration. Choosing this option provides a link where anyone can contribute a song.
Those who want to try it out in iOS 17.3 can click on the MacRumors playlist link to try adding a song.
The person who started the collaboration can opt to approve those who ask to add songs, but this is not enabled by default. Anyone with the link to a playlist can add music, though the owner can turn off collaboration at any time or remove people.
Apple said earlier this week that collaborative Apple Music playlists would launch in 2024, which is the right timing for when we expect iOS 17.3 to launch.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Best Buy's month-long holiday sale continues this weekend with multiple all-time low prices on Apple's line of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers. In addition to Apple notebooks, Best Buy's event has discounts sitewide on home appliances, TVs, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements. This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! ...
Apple today confirmed that it took steps to shut down the functionality of Beeper Mini, an app that enabled Android users to send and receive iMessages. Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, explaining that the move was necessitated by the potential risks Beeper Mini's techniques posed, including metadata exposure and susceptibility to spam and phishing attacks....
Apple appears to have closed the loophole that Beeper Mini used to bring iMessage to Android, putting a stop to blue bubbles from Android devices. Beeper Mini quit working earlier today, with users receiving "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out" error messages. Beeper said on Twitter that it is investigating the issue, but Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky told TechCrunch that "all ...
Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site ...
The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Magic Keyboard Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable...
Top Rated Comments
I constantly send friends and family new music I discover - and vice versa - via Messages. This will make that a much more collaborative experience, furthering our muscial discovery. Bring it.