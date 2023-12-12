iOS 17.3 Beta Adds Collaborative Apple Music Playlists Again

The iOS 17.3 beta that Apple released today once again includes support for collaborative Apple Music playlists, allowing ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers to build playlists with friends, family members, and others who share their musical tastes.



Apple initially announced collaborative playlist features when iOS 17 was released, but the option did not come out at launch. Apple then tested it in iOS 17.2, but ended up pulling the collaborative functionality in the fourth beta.

In ‌Apple Music‌, when you create a new playlist or select an existing playlist, there's a little person-shaped icon that can be tapped to enable collaboration. Choosing this option provides a link where anyone can contribute a song.

Those who want to try it out in iOS 17.3 can click on the MacRumors playlist link to try adding a song.

The person who started the collaboration can opt to approve those who ask to add songs, but this is not enabled by default. Anyone with the link to a playlist can add music, though the owner can turn off collaboration at any time or remove people.

Apple said earlier this week that collaborative ‌Apple Music‌ playlists would launch in 2024, which is the right timing for when we expect iOS 17.3 to launch.