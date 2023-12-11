Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.2 With Enhanced AutoFill, New Widgets, Apple Music Updates and More

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.2, the second major update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that initially came out in late September. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.1.



The ‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.3 and macOS 12.7.2 for those running older versions of macOS.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.2 introduces an Enhanced AutoFill feature for PDFs, which Apple announced earlier this year. It automatically identifies common fields like name and address, allowing them to be autofilled similar to a website.

In the Messages app, stickers can be added directly to chat bubbles with a tapback reply feature, and the catch-up arrow now jumps to the first unread message in a conversation. There are new Weather and Clock widgets, and a favorite songs playlist in Apple Music. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.



This update introduces enhanced Autofill for PDFs and improvements to Messages and Weather. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac. PDFs

- Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contact Messages

- Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner

- Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

- Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend Weather

- Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

- New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

- Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours Clock

- Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer

- Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options

- Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers This update also includes the following new features:

- Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

- Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

- Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods

- New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional Sámi languages

- Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

More information on the features available in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ can be found in our roundup.