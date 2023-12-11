Apple Removes Option to Buy TV Shows and Movies in iOS 17.2 iTunes Store App

With the launch of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, Apple made a server side change that removes the option to purchase and access TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store app.



Attempting to access the TV Shows and Movies sections in the app directs users to the Apple TV app instead. "iTunes Movies and Your Purchases Have Moved," reads the app's message. "You can buy or rent movies and find your purchases in the ‌Apple TV‌ app."

During the beta testing process, the iTunes Store app continued to offer access to TV shows and movies, so this is a change that Apple made to its servers.

Apple made the same tweak to tvOS 17.2 during the tvOS 17.2 beta testing process. The standalone iTunes TV and iTunes Movies apps in tvOS are no longer functional, and redirect users to the TV app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Apple also redesigned the look of the TV app on the ‌Apple TV‌, but no notable changes have been made to the ‌Apple TV‌ app on the iPhone and iPad.

Apple is directing users to the TV app in order to aggregate all TV and movie content in one place. The iTunes Store app on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ continues to offer options to purchase music.