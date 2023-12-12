iPhone 16 Early Prototypes: What Apple's Next-Generation iPhone Will Look Like

by

With the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple introduced design changes like a curved frame and a frosted glass back. Information acquired by MacRumors suggests that Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 will build on these updates with modifications to the buttons and the camera layout.

iPhone 16 Mock Back 1
We have details on early pre-production designs for the ‌iPhone 16‌, including a look at the variants and hardware configurations that Apple has considered so far. Our information comes early in the design process, but it provides an indication of what we can expect from the ‌iPhone 16‌, or DeLorean as Apple engineers refer to it internally.

We've included mockups of what the ‌iPhone 16‌ could look like based on Apple's internal designs, down to the exact colors the company is using for testing. The iPhone rendered in yellow features the earliest known button design with an Action Button, unified volume button, and ‌iPhone‌ X-style camera bump. The ‌iPhone‌ in pink has an Action Button and separate mechanical volume buttons, while the ‌iPhone‌ in midnight has the larger Action button and new Capture button. The ‌iPhone‌ rendered in black is the design we are expecting at this point.

As part of the ‌iPhone 16‌ design process, Apple has prototyped multiple hardware configurations. While these look similar at first glance, there are a number of differences between them.

iPhone 16 Mock Cameras 1
The most obvious and visually distinct change is a new vertical camera arrangement. Unlike its predecessor, the ‌iPhone 16‌ will have vertically aligned rear cameras, making the phone easily recognizable as the latest model. While the vertical alignment of the rear cameras has so far remained constant throughout different development stages, Apple is considering two different camera bump designs:

  • ‌iPhone‌ 12-style design, with two camera lenses located one above the other
  • ‌iPhone‌ X-type design, with a singular pill-shaped enclosure

Relative to the ‌iPhone 15‌, the location of the flash is the same with both designs, which suggests that Apple does not plan to change the position of the flash. While both designs have been considered, the ‌iPhone‌ 12-like camera layout with two distinct lenses has been used more extensively on Apple's prototype units.

iPhone 16 Mock Left
The earliest known prototypes of the ‌iPhone 16‌ included a unified volume button that was developed as part of the now-canceled Bongo project originally intended for release with the iPhone 15 Pro. The unified button would have provided users with haptic feedback, but it was scrapped earlier this year following unresolved technical issues. After the cancelation of the Bongo project, Apple moved back to mechanical buttons for the ‌iPhone 16‌.

The Action button is another carry-over from the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. That we're seeing the Action button this early on suggests Apple last year had decided to phase out the mute switch, with plans to standardize the Action button across the entire iPhone 16 range. The size of the Action Button has varied across different configurations. Some designs and prototypes feature a significantly larger Action Button, which was created as part of Project Atlas in an effort to change the Action Button from mechanical to capacitive, while some have the same button that's on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. Signs point to a capacitive Action Button at this time.

iPhone 16 Mock Right
Apple is also experimenting with a new button on the right side of the ‌iPhone 16‌. As MacRumors revealed back in September, The ‌iPhone 16‌ is expected to include an all-new capacitive Capture Button, developed internally under the codename Project Nova. Information from our sources suggests that this button will feature a force sensor in addition to "tact-switching" functionality, although it is still unclear what the latter entails. The Capture Button is located in the same spot as the mmWave cutout on ‌iPhone‌ models sold in the United States, so with the ‌iPhone 16‌, the mmWave antenna has been moved to the left side of the device.

While it looks like we're getting a new button, Apple has developed an alternate hardware configuration that does not feature a Capture Button, which it could revert to if there are hardware issues during the button's development.

iPhone 16 Mock Front 1
The front of the ‌iPhone 16‌ does not feature any noticeable changes, and it continues to use the Dynamic Island. The base model ‌iPhone 16‌ is expected to feature a display similar to the one used on its predecessor, with no major differences. As with the ‌iPhone 15‌, the ‌iPhone 16‌ has a USB-C port at the bottom of the device.

As far as colors are concerned, early prototypes have been seen in three colors: yellow, pink and midnight, while documentation suggests that other color options initially developed for the ‌iPhone 15‌ were also used for testing at one point.

To sum up, though the ‌iPhone 16‌ won't have notable changes to its chassis, it will have the following key updates:

  • Vertical camera arrangement, likely similar to ‌iPhone‌ 12
  • New capacitive Capture Button
  • Capacitive Action Button

The information presented here accurately portrays and describes early designs of the ‌iPhone 16‌, but the existence of multiple hardware configurations suggests that Apple's design plans have not yet been finalized. The ‌iPhone 16‌ is still far from release, and additional changes are always possible.

For additional information on what to expect, check out our rumor roundup pages for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16
Tag: iPhone 16

Popular Stories

New iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Read Full Article152 comments
best buy snowflakes

Best Buy's New Weekend Sale Has Record Low Prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Friday December 8, 2023 7:37 am PST by
Best Buy's month-long holiday sale continues this weekend with multiple all-time low prices on Apple's line of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers. In addition to Apple notebooks, Best Buy's event has discounts sitewide on home appliances, TVs, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
Read Full Article15 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
top stories 9dec2023

Top Stories: iOS 17.2 Coming Soon, New iPads in Early 2024, and More

Saturday December 9, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements. This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! ...
Read Full Article15 comments
beeper mini

Apple Confirms It Shut Down iMessage for Android App Beeper Mini

Sunday December 10, 2023 3:44 am PST by
Apple today confirmed that it took steps to shut down the functionality of Beeper Mini, an app that enabled Android users to send and receive iMessages. Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, explaining that the move was necessitated by the potential risks Beeper Mini's techniques posed, including metadata exposure and susceptibility to spam and phishing attacks....
Read Full Article402 comments
beeper mini

Apple Puts a Stop to Beeper Mini's iMessage for Android Feature

Friday December 8, 2023 2:24 pm PST by
Apple appears to have closed the loophole that Beeper Mini used to bring iMessage to Android, putting a stop to blue bubbles from Android devices. Beeper Mini quit working earlier today, with users receiving "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out" error messages. Beeper said on Twitter that it is investigating the issue, but Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky told TechCrunch that "all ...
Read Full Article475 comments
apple watch black friday

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $699, Alongside Series 9 and SE Sales

Friday December 8, 2023 8:55 am PST by
Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site ...
Read Full Article25 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

What's Next for the iPad Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Friday December 8, 2023 4:19 pm PST by
The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Magic Keyboard Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable...
Read Full Article127 comments