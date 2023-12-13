Top Five Features in macOS Sonoma 14.2
When Apple releases new software, iOS updates tend to get most of the attention, and there are sometimes useful new features in Mac updates that go under the radar. That's the case with macOS Sonoma 14.2. It doesn't have flashy features like the Journal app that came in iOS 17.2, but there are a number of useful improvements that make it worth installing.
We've rounded up five of the best features that are included in macOS Sonoma 14.2.
- Messages - The Messages app includes a catch-up arrow that lets you jump to the first unread message in a conversation, plus there is an option to add a sticker to a message from the tapback interface. That makes it quicker to add non-emoji reactions during chats on the Mac.
- PDF AutoFill - AutoFill recognizes key fields in PDFs and other documents so you can fill them out quick. It will recognize addresses, phone numbers, and similar data that can be filled from the Contacts app.
- Weather Widgets - There are several new Weather widgets that can be added to the Mac's desktop. Options include next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset, Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed.
- Multiple Timer Support - The Clock app on the Mac supports multiple timers that are able to run simultaneously. There are also timer presets for quickly setting a timer.
- Shazam Improvements - With a Shazam Music Recognition update, you can Shazam songs on Mac even when you're wearing your AirPods.
For more on what's new in macOS Sonoma 14.2, make sure to watch our full video up above.
