These Seven iOS Features Remain Available in the U.S. Only

While many iOS features are available internationally, some remain exclusive to the U.S., such as the Apple Card, Apple Card Savings, Apple Cash, Apple Pay Later, Wallet IDs, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and Clean Energy Charging.



Below, we have provided more details about some iOS features available in the U.S. only.



Apple Card



Launched in 2019, the Apple Card remains available in the U.S. only. Apple's credit card can be managed completely through the Wallet app on the iPhone, with a physical version available for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments. The card has no fees beyond interest and offers up to 3% cashback known as Daily Cash.

Apple Card's financial partner in the U.S. is currently Goldman Sachs, but that reportedly might change in the next 12 to 15 months.

While there have been clues that the Apple Card might expand to additional countries in the future, such as an Apple Card trademark filing in Canada, Apple has not confirmed any immediate plans to launch the card internationally.



Apple Card Savings



Earlier this year, the Apple Card savings account launched in the Wallet app on the iPhone, allowing Apple Card holders in the U.S. to earn interest on their Daily Cash and other cash deposits. The high-yield savings account has a 4.15% APY, with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.

Given the Apple Card is available in the U.S. only, so too is the savings account.



Apple Cash



Apple Cash is a Venmo-like payment feature that allows iPhone users in the U.S. to send, request, and receive money in the Wallet and Messages apps. Users can transfer their Apple Cash balance to a connected bank account.

Apple Cash remains available in the U.S. only, and despite clues like a trademark filing in Canada, it is unclear if the feature will expand to other countries.



Apple Pay Later



Launched earlier this year, Apple Pay Later is a "buy now, pay later" feature that lets qualifying U.S. residents split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. The feature is available for purchases between $75 and $1,000 made on an iPhone or iPad on most websites and apps that accept Apple Pay.

Like the other financial features on this list, it is unclear if or when Apple Pay Later will expand to other countries.



Wallet IDs



In 2022, Apple started letting residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, and Georgia only, with additional states to follow.

Apple said it was working to offer the ID feature across the U.S. in the future, but the company has yet to announce any specific plans or a timeframe, and it has not indicated if the feature will ever launch in other countries.



Roadside Assistance via Satellite



Starting with iOS 17, all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models offer a roadside assistance via satellite feature that allows users in the U.S. to contact roadside assistance company AAA for vehicle service when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

Apple said the feature is available "beginning" in the U.S., so it will likely expand to some additional countries in the future.



Clean Energy Charging



iOS 16.1 introduced a Clean Energy Charging feature that "aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources," according to Apple. When the feature is toggled on, the iPhone will attempt to charge "when lower carbon-emission electricity is available."

Clean Energy Charging is available in the U.S. only, and Apple has not indicated if or when it will be expanded to additional countries.