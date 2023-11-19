Black Friday Deals Arrive for AirPods 2 ($79.99) and AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C ($189.99)

It's almost Black Friday, and tons of deals kicked off today ahead of the biggest shopping week of the year. This includes steep markdowns on Apple's AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the AirPods 2 for $79.99 at Amazon, down from $129.00. These were about $10 cheaper earlier in the month, but that sale hasn't returned and at $79.99, this is still a solid second-best price on the cheapest AirPods model.

Secondly, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is the first time the new AirPods Pro model have returned to their all-time low price in a few weeks.

