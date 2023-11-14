Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 10.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after Apple seeded the first watchOS 10.2 beta.
To install the watchOS 10.2 update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.
Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.
watchOS 10.2 adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification, a feature designed for those who face "extraordinary digital threats," such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials.
Users can ensure that there is no "man in the middle" snooping on iMessage conversations, and there is a Contact Verification Code so that iMessage users can verify that they're speaking to the correct individual during in-person meetings or on FaceTime calls.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
We're just two weeks away from Black Friday, and Apple deals are in full swing right now. We're tracking the year's best prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods 2, HomePod, HomePod mini, and more in our recap of the week's best deals. For a more in-depth look at the current best Black Friday deals, check out our post on early Black Friday Apple deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner...
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Over the last several months, we've heard reports that Apple is working on a second-generation AR/VR headset, although there have been few details shared about the device. MacRumors has now received new information about the project, giving us some insight into the design and hardware of the successor to the Vision Pro. The second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset, known internally under...
Apple's new MacBook Pro models are powered by cutting-edge M3 Apple silicon, but the base configuration 14-inch model starting at $1,599 comes with just 8GB of working memory. In 2012, Apple launched the first MacBook Pro with Retina display, which also started with 8GB of RAM. Of course, Apple now uses integrated chips with unified memory architecture, which is why the company feels confident in ...
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning model and the new USB-C model. The new firmware is version 6B32, up from the 6A305 firmware introduced in October. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining ...
Starting with iOS 17.2, which is currently in beta and expected to be released in December, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can record spatial video with 3D depth for playback on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset. When held in landscape orientation, the iPhone's main and ultra wide cameras combine to record 3D video. The feature can be toggled on in the Settings app under Camera...