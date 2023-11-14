4 Best Black Friday Deals on iPad and iPhone Accessories

by

Today we're tracking a series of discounts on popular iPad and iPhone accessories, most of which have hit all-time low prices ahead of Black Friday. This includes the Magic Keyboard Folio, 11-inch Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil 2, and MagSafe Duo Charger.

For a deep dive into all of the current best Black Friday deals, you can visit our guide on The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals.

Starting with the Apple Pencil 2, Amazon has the stylus for $89.00 right now, down from $129.00. This is about $5 higher than the previous Amazon all-time low price, so it's still a solid deal.

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

Moving to the iPad keyboards, Amazon is discounting the Magic Keyboard Folio to $169.00, down from $249.00. This keyboard works with the 10th generation iPad, and Amazon's new sale price is now the steepest discount we've ever tracked for this accessory.

$80 OFF
Magic Keyboard Folio for $169.00

If you have an 11-inch iPad Pro, you can match it with the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $199.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00. This one is available in both White and Black colors, and it's another best-ever price.

The only downside is Amazon's current shipping estimate, which has a generous one to four week estimate for shipping. This still guarantees a delivery by Christmas, so if you're looking to buy it as a present and want to take advantage of this solid discount, now is definitely the time to buy.

$100 OFF
Magic Keyboard (11-Inch iPad Pro) for $199.00

Lastly, Amazon has the MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50 this week, down from $129.00. Woot had this accessory for around $94 last week, but that sale has now expired and Amazon's is now a solid second-best price for anyone who missed Woot's discount.

If you're looking for just the MagSafe Charger, that Woot sale is still available. You can get it for $29.99 in new condition (with bulk packaging) over there, which beats Amazon's current sale by about $5.

$30 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

