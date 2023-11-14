4 Best Black Friday Deals on iPad and iPhone Accessories

Today we're tracking a series of discounts on popular iPad and iPhone accessories, most of which have hit all-time low prices ahead of Black Friday. This includes the Magic Keyboard Folio, 11-inch Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil 2, and MagSafe Duo Charger.

Starting with the Apple Pencil 2, Amazon has the stylus for $89.00 right now, down from $129.00. This is about $5 higher than the previous Amazon all-time low price, so it's still a solid deal.

Moving to the iPad keyboards, Amazon is discounting the Magic Keyboard Folio to $169.00, down from $249.00. This keyboard works with the 10th generation iPad, and Amazon's new sale price is now the steepest discount we've ever tracked for this accessory.

If you have an 11-inch iPad Pro, you can match it with the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $199.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00. This one is available in both White and Black colors, and it's another best-ever price.

The only downside is Amazon's current shipping estimate, which has a generous one to four week estimate for shipping. This still guarantees a delivery by Christmas, so if you're looking to buy it as a present and want to take advantage of this solid discount, now is definitely the time to buy.

Lastly, Amazon has the MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50 this week, down from $129.00. Woot had this accessory for around $94 last week, but that sale has now expired and Amazon's is now a solid second-best price for anyone who missed Woot's discount.

If you're looking for just the MagSafe Charger, that Woot sale is still available. You can get it for $29.99 in new condition (with bulk packaging) over there, which beats Amazon's current sale by about $5.

