OLED iPad Pros, MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs to Launch in That Order

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be followed by sequential OLED MacBook Pro and OLED MacBook Air launches over the next three years, according to analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Technology Research.



In a new investor memo seen by MacRumors, Pu said Apple intends to update the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with OLED screens sometime in 2026, which tallies with the timeframe previously predicted by Ross Young of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Pu also reiterated widely rumored next-generation 11-inch and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models launching in 2024 that will also be equipped with OLED displays, with Apple aiming to ship 10 million units in the first year.

There are currently no Macs or iPads with OLED displays. Compared to current ‌iPad Pro‌ and MacBook Pro models with LCD-based mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more.

Pu also said that Apple is actively developing an OLED screen for the ‌MacBook Air‌, although the release of the OLED MacBook Pro is expected to come first. Previous reports have suggested that Samsung Display is developing a 13.3-inch OLED panel for a future ‌MacBook Air‌ model amid Apple's plans to switch several of its product lines to the display technology.