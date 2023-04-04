14- and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Reportedly Not Getting OLED Displays Until 2026

Apple's 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not offer OLED display technology until 2026, display analyst Ross Young today reaffirmed.



In a tweet, Young shared a new Reuters report detailing Samsung Display's $3.1 billion investment in OLED production in Asan, South Korea and said that the facilities will be used to make OLED displays for 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models from 2026.

Last month, Young said that the MacBook Pro is unlikely to adopt an OLED display until 2026, when Apple's supply chain is expected to have sufficient notebook-optimized OLED display production capacity. Until then, Young said suppliers will be focused on OLED displays for tablets, such as the iPad Pro.

In the same report, Young explained that the first OLED Mac is expected to be a MacBook Air with a slightly smaller, 13.4-inch display. Simultaneously, it was reported that Samsung Display has started development of OLED displays that will be used for this future ‌MacBook Air‌ model.

In addition to the 2026 time frame, the information suggests that despite Apple's wish to get away from Samsung displays and switch to its own custom MicroLED technology, Samsung Display will have an omnipresent role in supplying OLED panels for Apple's next-generation devices – contributing to the 11.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, 13.4-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.