Deals: Get the 14-Inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,799 ($200 Off)

B&H Photo today has Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB) for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. You can get both Silver and Space Gray at this price, and B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

This is a solid second-best price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and one of the first big discounts in a few weeks. Only B&H Photo has the sale as of writing, and we aren't tracking notable discounts on any other models of the 2023 MacBook Pro.

Apple debuted this MacBook Pro in January, introducing the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the notebook lineup, which includes 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. They also have longer battery life, HDMI 2.1 with 8K display support, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

