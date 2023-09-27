Get the New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $199.99 Thanks to Amazon's $49 Discount

Last week, Apple launched the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. At the same time, we began tracking the first ever discount on the earbuds, and today that $49 markdown is back at Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the new model of the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, down from $249.00. Given that the accessory isn't even a week old yet, this is the best deal we've seen so far, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of late September/early October.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

