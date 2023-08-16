NYC Bans TikTok on All City-Owned Devices
New York City has decided to ban TikTok from city-owned devices used by NYC employees, reports The Verge. The New York City Cyber Command said that TikTok is a "security threat to the city's technical networks."
City employees are no longer allowed to download or use the TikTok app on city-owned devices, and they are also not allowed to access the TikTok website. New York state previously banned TikTok on state-issued devices, but some employees were still able to use it for marketing purposes.
"While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner," a NYC City Hall spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge Wednesday. "NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers' data safe."
U.S. government officials have been backing legislation that would result in a nationwide TikTok ban. There are concerns that U.S. TikTok data is stored in China, though TikTok owner ByteDance has said that is not the case.
As of earlier this year, TikTok is not allowed on federal devices and systems in the United States. The UK, European Union, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and numerous other U.S. states also prohibit TikTok on government devices. Montana has gone as far as banning TikTok downloads and usage statewide, but TikTok has sued the state.
Top Rated Comments
And isn’t it already to late to ban the app? I mean the Chinese already have the data right?
No its that they're demoralizing the public across the West, willfully, and in China they're getting engineering tips, and how to improve work ethic, and all kinds of other productive things whereas here we're being taught how to self destruct essentially
But yeah-- security is a problem too
It goes through the Apple review process. Apple restricts the data that TikTok can access without proper permissions via their API's and sandboxing.
It's an app to watch people make stupid 30 second videos.
It collects data on what you watch, your IP, email addresses, etc, just like all the other social media apps.
Where is the real threat here that's different than Facebook? Or is this just ignorance and Chinese fear mongering?
(Side note: I've been an iOS app developer myself for 15 years now)