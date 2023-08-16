NYC Bans TikTok on All City-Owned Devices

New York City has decided to ban TikTok from city-owned devices used by NYC employees, reports The Verge. The New York City Cyber Command said that TikTok is a "security threat to the city's technical networks."



City employees are no longer allowed to download or use the TikTok app on city-owned devices, and they are also not allowed to access the TikTok website. New York state previously banned TikTok on state-issued devices, but some employees were still able to use it for marketing purposes.



"While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner," a NYC City Hall spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge Wednesday. "NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers' data safe."

U.S. government officials have been backing legislation that would result in a nationwide TikTok ban. There are concerns that U.S. TikTok data is stored in China, though TikTok owner ByteDance has said that is not the case.

As of earlier this year, TikTok is not allowed on federal devices and systems in the United States. The UK, European Union, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and numerous other U.S. states also prohibit TikTok on government devices. Montana has gone as far as banning TikTok downloads and usage statewide, but TikTok has sued the state.