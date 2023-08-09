Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $170 Off iPad Mini 6, Starting at $399.99

iPad deals continue this week with fresh discounts on the iPad mini 6 at Amazon, starting at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery window between August 10 and August 14 for most United States residences.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This $99 discount is available in all four colors of the iPad mini 6: Pink, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight. Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the tablet and just about $20 higher than the record low price we saw during Prime Day.

Besides this model, there is only one other notable discount on the iPad mini 6 on Amazon right now. You can get the 256GB cellular tablet for $629.00, down from $799.00. At $170 off this is an all-time low price, and it's only available in Pink.

In addition to these iPad mini 6 deals, so far this week we've tracked discounts on the previous generation M1 iPad Pro at Woot and on the iPad Air at Amazon. All of these sales are still live and provide as much as 52 percent off select tablets.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.