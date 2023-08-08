Deals: Take Up to $119 Off iPad Air on Amazon, Starting at Record Low Price of $499.99
Today we're tracking a collection of deals on the iPad Air at Amazon, all of which represent all-time low prices for these tablets. The sales are focused on the 5th generation iPad Air, which has a delivery date as soon as August 10 for select colors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is on sale at this price in three colors, and most have an estimated delivery date between August 10 and August 13.
Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This model is available in two colors, and both are in stock and ready to ship today.
Lastly, you can find a few cellular models on sale right now on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $629.99 ($119 off) and the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $799.99 ($99 off).
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be "basically unchanged" compared to the current model other than a performance improvement, according to Weibo leaker "Instant Digital." In a post shared earlier today, the Weibo user corroborated other reports that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade. The refresh will apparently focus on updating the cores within the device's S-series chip,...
Apple's iPhone 16 series next year will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup, following similar adoption in this year's standard iPhone 15 models, according to 底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善-sonys-capacity-will-remain-dd387a74afe">Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year's lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens...