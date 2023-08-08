Deals: Take Up to $119 Off iPad Air on Amazon, Starting at Record Low Price of $499.99

Today we're tracking a collection of deals on the iPad Air at Amazon, all of which represent all-time low prices for these tablets. The sales are focused on the 5th generation iPad Air, which has a delivery date as soon as August 10 for select colors.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is on sale at this price in three colors, and most have an estimated delivery date between August 10 and August 13.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This model is available in two colors, and both are in stock and ready to ship today.

Lastly, you can find a few cellular models on sale right now on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $629.99 ($119 off) and the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $799.99 ($99 off).

