Top Stories: M3 Macs as Early as October, Beats Studio Pro, and More

While it was a relatively quiet week for Apple news and rumors, we did learn that the first Macs with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip could be just three months away from being unveiled, providing us all with something to look forward to.



Other top stories this week included the release of Apple's new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, the possibility of iPhone 15 Pro models being in low supply at launch due to a display-related manufacturing issue, and more.



Apple's First M3-Powered Macs Likely to Launch in October

In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the first Macs with an M3 chip could launch as early as October of this year. The first models with the M3 chip will likely be the next 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac.



The M3 chip is widely expected to be fabricated with TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements compared to the 5nm-based M2 chip in the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.



Beats Studio Pro Debut With Improved Sound Quality, Spatial Audio, USB-C, and More

Apple this week released new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, which succeed the previous Beats Studio3 launched in 2017.



Key new features of the Beats Studio Pro compared to the Studio3 include a USB-C port for charging and audio, improved sound quality, longer battery life, a redesigned carrying case, and more. The headphones are priced at $349.99 and are available in four color options.



iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Supplies Could Be Constrained at Launch Due to Display Manufacturing Issues

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature thinner bezels around the display, but this change is reportedly causing manufacturing issues that could lead to the devices being in short supply when they launch later this year.



While a Bank of America analyst claimed that iPhone 15 models could be delayed until October, the latest report indicated that a September launch is still likely.



iOS 17: Over 10 New Features in Messages App

iOS 17 includes over 10 new features and changes in the Messages app on the iPhone, so be sure to check out our list to learn all about them.



iOS 17 is currently available as a public beta (here's how to install it on your iPhone), and should be released to all users in September. The software update is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer.

Read our in-depth iOS 17 roundup to learn about other new features.



Next AirPods Max Could Adopt These Five Features From Beats Studio Pro and AirPods Pro

While rumors about new AirPods Max have been slim so far, there are a handful of features that the over-ear headphones could adopt from the new Beats Studio Pro and the second-generation AirPods Pro.



We've rounded up five features that the next AirPods Max are likely to adopt from the Studio Pro and AirPods Pro. However, rumors suggest that the headphones might not be updated until late 2024 to early 2025.



Apple Experimenting With 'Apple GPT' AI Tool, No Launch Planned Yet

Apple employees are testing an internal ChatGPT-like chatbot, but the company does not yet have any plans to make the tool available to the public, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple has lagged behind companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google in terms of generative AI systems like ChatGPT, but the company has said that it wants to be thoughtful and deliberate with how it implements AI.



