iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Supplies Could Be Constrained at Launch Due to Display Manufacturing Issues

by

Apple is running into difficulties with iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max display manufacturing, which could lead to a limited number of devices being available at launch in September.

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green
Rumors have suggested that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues.

According to The Information, Apple suppliers are using a new display manufacturing process to shrink the bezel size, and it is causing problems with displays made by LG Display. Apple had a similar problem with the Apple Watch Series 7 display size increase in 2019, and that device was delayed by about a month.

The LG displays are failing reliability tests during a process where the display is fused to the metal shell. Apple is tweaking the design of the LG display so it can pass the tests, and it still has displays from Samsung that it can use for assembly.

The Information does not believe that Apple will delay the launch of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, but will instead have fewer units available at launch, leading to shortages. The manufacturing issue will hit the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max the hardest, and it sounds like it will be the device that will be most difficult to get at launch.

It is not unusual for at least one iPhone model to be in short supply, and there have been launch situations where the ‌iPhone‌ models sell out entirely and people are left waiting for months for Apple to ramp up production and meet demand. In this situation, Apple will likely see its profit margins impacted and its holiday quarter revenue lower than expected.

Earlier today, a report from Bank of America global securities analyst Wamsi Mohan suggested that Apple's iPhone 15 devices could be delayed by a "few weeks," but he did not provide a reason for the delay. It sounds like he heard hints of the display manufacturing issue and figured it would lead to a delayed October launch, but The Information thinks Apple will still launch in September as expected.

The Information claims that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models are now at the "risk ramp" manufacturing stage at Foxconn, with the company testing how reliably the devices can be built without defects. Mass production is expected to begin in August.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: The Information

Top Rated Comments

temende Avatar
temende
31 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Literally exact same rumor every year lol
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gigapocket1 Avatar
gigapocket1
30 minutes ago at 09:46 am

Literally exact same rumor every year lol
Literally.. I think it was only true one year. When they released them a month after the keynote. But it’s going to sell out first weekend. Like normal.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacWiz_007 Avatar
MacWiz_007
28 minutes ago at 09:47 am
Never heard this one before!!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FreakinEurekan Avatar
FreakinEurekan
24 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Analysts: We're seeing this specific manufacturing issue, with this specific supplier, due to this specific change in the phones this year

MacRumors: "Same thing every year" ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
26 minutes ago at 09:49 am
what a surprise, this has never happened before ...
/s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jjrich1995 Avatar
jjrich1995
20 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Another year, another supply chain rumor ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Super Telephoto Camera

Tuesday July 18, 2023 6:41 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom, according to a new report coming out of Asia. The information comes from the Weibo account "Digital Chat Station," which has provided accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. The label of "super" or "ultra" telephoto is usually afforded to cameras with...
Read Full Article129 comments
apple maps 3d feature

Apple Maps Gradually Winning Over Google Maps Users, Report Suggests

Tuesday July 18, 2023 12:40 am PDT by
iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers commending its clear public transport directions and visually appealing design. That's according to anecdotal reports collected by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). While Apple Maps comes preinstalled on all iPhones, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. have Google Maps...
Read Full Article344 comments
iphone 15 dummy

iPhone 15 Could Feature Stacked Battery Technology

Monday July 17, 2023 6:18 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup could feature stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan, a recent rumor claims. iPhone 15 lineup dummy models. According to the Twitter user "RGcloudS," the iPhone 15 lineup will feature stacked battery technology. The information came as part of an alleged leak about Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models, which are also said...
Read Full Article74 comments
m3 feature black

Apple's First M3-Powered Macs Likely to Launch in October

Monday July 17, 2023 2:51 am PDT by
Apple's first M3-powered Macs could arrive as early as October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said sources tell him an October event will follow Apple's iPhone 15 series announcement in September, and the state of Apple's current product lineup suggests it will focus on new Macs with M3 chips. Given that Apple launched new 14-inch ...
Read Full Article157 comments
samsung viewfinity s9

Samsung Debuts New $1,599 ViewFinity S9 5K Display to Compete with Apple's Studio Display

Monday July 17, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Samsung today announced the upcoming U.S. launch of its ViewFinity S9 display, which is designed to compete with the Studio Display from Apple. The ViewFinity S9 previously launched in South Korea in June, but next month it will be expanding to the United States. The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 features a 5K display with a resolution of 5120 x 2800 and 218 pixels per inch. It offers 600 nits...
Read Full Article231 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro With 3nm Chip Reportedly Launching Later This Year

Monday July 17, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple plans to release a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded chip manufactured with TSMC's advanced 3nm process in the third quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes. "Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro slated for launch in the third quarter will feature 3nm processors, according to industry sources," the preview says. The report is likely referring to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's...
Read Full Article175 comments