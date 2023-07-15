Top Stories: iOS 17 Public Beta, iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, and More

As promised for the month of July, Apple has released the first public betas of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and related updates, opening up testing to a wider range of users ahead of their official releases later this year.



Other big stories this week included the latest rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro coming up in just a couple of months, a massive new iMac model in Apple's product pipeline, and a significant new feature for macOS Sonoma with the ability to use iCloud Keychain on various third-party browsers.



iOS 17 Public Beta Now Available

Apple this week released the first public beta of iOS 17. The upcoming software update includes several new features and changes, including a StandBy mode when an iPhone is charging in a landscape position, improved autocorrect, interactive Home Screen widgets, the ability to download sections of Apple Maps for offline use, and more.

Not interested in the beta? iOS 17 should be released to the public in September, alongside the launch of iPhone 15 models. The software update is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer.

Check out our in-depth iOS 17 roundup to learn more about the update.



iPhone 15 Pro's Top Rumored Features: USB-C Port, Titanium, and More

Key new features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models include a USB-C port, a customizable Action button, a titanium frame, a faster A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC's latest 3nm process, and thinner bezels around the display. The higher-end Pro Max model is also expected to feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology for up to 6x optical zoom.



Keep tabs on our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups for additional rumors leading up to the launch of the devices.



iOS 17 Adds New 'Save to Photos' Option for Full-Page Screenshots

The latest iOS 17 developer beta and the first public beta include a new "Save to Photos" option that allows you to save full-page screenshots in apps like Safari, Notes, and Maps to your iPhone's photo library.



It was already possible to save full-page screenshots as a PDF in the Files app, but the added option of saving them to the Photos app will make it easier to share full-page screenshots in iMessage conversations and on social media.



Larger iMac With Around 32-Inch Display in Early Testing

Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he said these iMacs are still in early development.



Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro, and has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, so a 32-inch iMac would be a much-awaited addition to the Mac lineup if it ever launches.

Also make sure to check out the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, where Dan and Hartley discuss rumors and expectations for the M3 iMac models.



macOS Sonoma Brings Apple Password Manager to Third-Party Browsers Like Chrome

Starting with macOS Sonoma, it is possible to use iCloud Keychain with third-party web browsers, such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.



Apple already offered this functionality on Windows with the iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome since 2021, and now the feature is built into macOS Sonoma, which will be released later this year. The first public beta of macOS Sonoma was made available earlier this week.



