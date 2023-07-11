iPhone 15 Pro's Top Rumored Features: USB-C Port, Titanium, and More

by

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green
Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

  • USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing a more universal charging standard. On the Pro models, the USB-C port is expected to support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, which would result in the devices having significantly faster data transfer speeds over a wired connection compared to existing iPhones with a Lightning port.
  • Action button: iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be equipped with a customizable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra. The button would replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. Users would likely be able to assign the button to various system functions, such as Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, Low Power Mode, and more.
  • Titanium frame: A second Apple Watch Ultra feature that iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to adopt is a titanium frame, versus stainless steel on the iPhone 14 Pro. The titanium frame is said to have more of a brushed finish.
  • A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip. The chip will reportedly be manufactured based on TSMC's advanced 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements compared to the 5nm A16 Bionic chip in iPhone 14 Pro models.
  • Ultra-thin bezels: iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to have even thinner, slightly curved bezels around the display.

With around two months to go until the iPhone 15 lineup is unveiled, additional features could be rumored, so keep tabs on our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.

