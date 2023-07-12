macOS Sonoma Brings Apple Password Manager to Third-Party Browsers

The macOS Sonoma update that is in testing allows Mac owners who opt to use Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or another browser to use Apple's Password Manager for filling passwords.



Developers and public beta testers running ‌macOS Sonoma‌ can use their iCloud Keychain passwords with non-Safari browsers at this time, autofilling passwords and one-time codes. Third-party browsers can also save new passwords.

‼️🔑 macOS Sonoma brings Apple’s password manager to Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other browsers using their extensions stores with the “iCloud Passwords” browser extension. If you’re running the macOS Sonoma public or developer beta, you can try it right now! [1/n] pic.twitter.com/stkbQqFtfx — Ricky Mondello (@rmondello) July 12, 2023

Apple has made an iCloud Passwords Chrome extension available for ‌macOS Sonoma‌ users, and it can be downloaded and installed to access Apple passwords on the Chrome browser or any Chromium-based browser. Apple plans to release a similar extension for the Microsoft Edge browser in the near future.

Google and other browser developers are also working on implementing support for Passkeys, the password alternative that Apple introduced last year.