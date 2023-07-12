macOS Sonoma Brings Apple Password Manager to Third-Party Browsers

The macOS Sonoma update that is in testing allows Mac owners who opt to use Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or another browser to use Apple's Password Manager for filling passwords.

Developers and public beta testers running ‌macOS Sonoma‌ can use their iCloud Keychain passwords with non-Safari browsers at this time, autofilling passwords and one-time codes. Third-party browsers can also save new passwords.


Apple has made an iCloud Passwords Chrome extension available for ‌macOS Sonoma‌ users, and it can be downloaded and installed to access Apple passwords on the Chrome browser or any Chromium-based browser. Apple plans to release a similar extension for the Microsoft Edge browser in the near future.

Google and other browser developers are also working on implementing support for Passkeys, the password alternative that Apple introduced last year.

ct2k7 Avatar
ct2k7
28 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Wow, this is amazing, not being tied to Safari for passwords is good.
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
28 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Excellent! I like what I'm seeing. Step in the right direction! ✨
symphony Avatar
symphony
25 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Can Apple actually make a password manager app that's universal and supports more than just website passwords? Please Tim
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
24 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
good to know, I use Safari 99% of the time but there are a couple websites that cause problems and I revert to Chrome for those
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
11 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Never thought I would see the day. Good news for those outside of Safari.
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
6 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Is there some reason Firefox can't even get a mention in a story like this? It's the only browser built by a non-profit and it's actually really good.
