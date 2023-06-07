App Store App Can Now Tell You How Long an App Will Take to Download in iOS 17

In iOS 17, Apple has made a small but notable change to the App Store app so that it now tells users how long an app download will take once it's started.

When the "Get" app button is tapped in an app listing and the circular download symbol appears, the time remaining for the download to complete is displayed beside it in minutes and seconds. If the installation is likely to take only a brief moment, the time remaining is not shown.

Obviously the time it takes for a given app to download will depend on the user's internet speed and the app's file size, which is why users might only see how long it will take once the download has been initiated and the ‌App Store‌ server connection is established.

Still, it gives users a more accurate idea of how long a download is likely to take than a circular downloading symbol does, and users can always opt to cancel the download by tapping the cancel button within the circular icon if the remaining time is considered to be too long.

