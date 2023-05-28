Gurman Corroborates iPhone 16 Pro Display Size Increase Rumor

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today threw his weight behind rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger display sizes.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman corroborated other reports about Apple's plan to increase the size of its two "Pro" iPhone models from 6.1- and 6.7-inches by "a couple tenths of an inch diagonally." The new display sizes would be the largest ever for the ‌iPhone‌.

Gurman noted that the change will make Apple's high end smartphones more competitive with the equivalent devices offered by Samsung. The increase could also create more internal space for improved hardware, such as camera technology and larger batteries.

In May, display analyst Ross Young said that the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature displays 6.3- and 6.9-inches in size, respectively, representing an increase of around 0.2-inches. Twitter leaker "Unknownz21" then corroborated this rumor and provided alleged internal model numbers for the devices.

The two standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models are not expected to see a display size increase, with the change being exclusive to the high-end models.

