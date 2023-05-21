Video: Testing Focal's High-End $800 Bathys Over-Ear Headphones
French company Focal is known for its range of high fidelity audio systems, and it recently came out with its first set of wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, the Bathys. The Focal Bathys are priced at $800, and while they are closest in functionality to Apple's $549 AirPods Max, they're more premium than anything Apple offers.
MacRumors
videographer Dan Barbera has been testing out the Focal Bathys to see how they measure up to the AirPods Max and whether they’re worth the premium price.
As a spoiler, these headphones have some of the best sounding wireless audio available, but the Active Noise Cancellation is a little disappointing at this price point. Make sure to watch Dan's video for a full overview of the design, functionality, battery life, and sound quality of the headphones.
Popular Stories
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4.
watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
OpenAI today announced the launch of an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been accessible on the web and has been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but this legitimate version will give users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go.
ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative...
Apple today released iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that brought new emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 can be downloaded on...
Key Apple executives including Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and Johny Srouji have kept their distance from the company's mixed-reality headset throughout its development process amid a series of setbacks and compromises, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. Apple apparently began developing its headset in 2015, using Samsung's Gear VR and the HTC...
Apple will mass produce its own microLED displays in order to lessen its reliance on Samsung and increase its own control over supply, laying the groundwork to realize its ultimate goal of bringing the technology to iPhones, reports Nikkei Asia.
According to the outlet's sources, Apple has spent at least $1 billion on microLED research and development over past decade, and once production...
Apple today released tvOS 16.5, the fifth major update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.4.
tvOS 16.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on,...
In a blow to Foxconn, Apple is expected to hand key iPhone 16 production responsibilities to Luxshare, significantly boosting the supply chain partner's profit growth over the next two years, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In his latest fit-from-the-establishment-of-a-factory-89e382a980eb">Medium blog post, Kuo said Apple has already given Luxshare new product introduction (NPI)...