Top Stories: One Month to WWDC, iOS 17 Rumor Recap, New AirPods Firmware, and More

The calendar has flipped to May, which means WWDC is right around the corner. There continues to be lots to talk about as far as rumors and expectations on both the software and hardware sides, so buckle up!



This week also saw a few somewhat unusual software updates from Apple, including the first-ever public Rapid Security Response updates, as well as an acknowledgment that recent firmware updates for various AirPods and Beats models address a security issue that could allow hackers access to your earphones. That's not all though, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



One Month Until WWDC 2023: Here's What's Coming

WWDC 2023 is now just under a month away, and rumors are heating up. We've been hearing details about what we expect to see with iOS 17, watchOS 10, Apple's long-rumored headset, and more, so we've put together an overview to sum it all up as we enter the homestretch.



We've also recapped in more detail what we're expecting in iOS 17. The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available in July for members of Apple's Beta Software Program. As usual, the update should be widely released in September.



Widgets Said to Be 'Central Part' of watchOS 10's Interface

Widgets will be a "central part" of watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter, he said users will be able to scroll through widgets for activity tracking, weather, stocks, calendar appointments, and more.



Gurman previously said watchOS 10 will be the biggest software update for the Apple Watch since the device first launched in 2015, with several "bigger enhancements."



Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods

Apple this week released a new firmware version for the second-generation and third-generation AirPods, the original AirPods Pro, the second-generation AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max.



Apple also released new firmware for the Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro. In a support document, Apple said the new firmware addresses a security vulnerability that could allow an attacker to gain access to the headphones.



Apple Releases Rapid Security Updates for iPhone and Mac

Apple released its first-ever public Rapid Security Response software updates this week for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users running iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1.



Rapid Security Responses are optional updates that provide important security fixes between normal iOS updates, allowing Apple to patch zero-day vulnerabilities and other critical flaws more quickly.



Apple Expected to Announce 15-Inch MacBook Air at WWDC

Apple plans to announce the 15-inch MacBook Air during its WWDC keynote on June 5, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple's supply chain has already started stockpiling the 15-inch MacBook Air ahead of its launch, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The laptop is expected to be available with the M2 chip, and no design changes have been rumored beyond the larger display size.



Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, iPads, and More

Apple this week increased trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with a list of prices provided in our story.



Trade-in values routinely fluctuate, and the latest increases come about four months before Apple announces the next-generation iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 models. It's also a chance to get a few extra dollars towards that rumored 15-inch MacBook Air.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!