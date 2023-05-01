Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1

Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date.



Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update.

iOS Security Response 16.4.1 is available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ Settings app, but is a quick update, requiring just a couple of minutes to download the update and then a quick restart for the install process. The macOS update can be installed through System Settings.

Once the ‌iPhone‌ Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.4.1 users will see an updated version of the software, and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed iOS version and the Rapid Security Response update. Those who want to disable Rapid Security Response updates on ‌iPhone‌ can do so by following our how to. The updates can also be disabled on the Mac.

Apple has been testing the Rapid Security Response feature since last year, with RSRs first introduced with the launch of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. To date, Apple has only provided updates to beta testers in order to make sure the function is working before providing it to all iOS and macOS users. These are the first Rapid Security Response updates that Apple has provided to the general public following the beta testing period.

Going forward, Apple will make Rapid Security Response updates available only to those who are running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.