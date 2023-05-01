Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1

by

Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date.

Rapid Security Response Feature 1
Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update.

iOS Security Response 16.4.1 is available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ Settings app, but is a quick update, requiring just a couple of minutes to download the update and then a quick restart for the install process. The macOS update can be installed through System Settings.

Once the ‌iPhone‌ Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.4.1 users will see an updated version of the software, and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed iOS version and the Rapid Security Response update. Those who want to disable Rapid Security Response updates on ‌iPhone‌ can do so by following our how to. The updates can also be disabled on the Mac.

Apple has been testing the Rapid Security Response feature since last year, with RSRs first introduced with the launch of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. To date, Apple has only provided updates to beta testers in order to make sure the function is working before providing it to all iOS and macOS users. These are the first Rapid Security Response updates that Apple has provided to the general public following the beta testing period.

Going forward, Apple will make Rapid Security Response updates available only to those who are running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

johntw Avatar
johntw
7 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Won't instal for me on my iPhone or my iPad as it fails to verify "because you are enough longer connected to the internet" which is not the case.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PurringPigeon Avatar
PurringPigeon
3 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Won’t install. Says it can’t verify because I’m not connected to the internet. Booo
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
7 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Not very rapid if they take just as a long as a regular software update... lol
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Saberon2014 Avatar
Saberon2014
7 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Mine failed due to no internet….which I clearly have
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Techfin Avatar
Techfin
6 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Yeah, it clearly has a bug. Tells me that im not no longer connected to internet, and due to that, it cannot verify the update… ios 16 sucks!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacBird Avatar
MacBird
3 minutes ago at 10:28 am

Mine failed due to no internet….which I clearly have
Same here, restarting the phone does not make a difference.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Coming Soon With Two New Features

Friday April 28, 2023 12:54 pm PDT by
Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
Read Full Article
ios 17 wallet

Alleged iOS 17 Wallet and Health App Redesigns Shown Off in Mockups

Friday April 28, 2023 5:06 pm PDT by
The Wallet and Health apps are rumored to be getting updates in iOS 17, and leaker @analyst941 today shared some mockups that allegedly represent the design changes that we can expect to see. In the Wallet app mockup, there's a navigation bar at the bottom that separates the different functions available in the app. Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders are listed categories. Note that this is...
Read Full Article96 comments
Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later Financing Feature Continues Rolling Out to iPhone Users

Friday April 28, 2023 11:07 am PDT by
A pre-release version of Apple Pay Later continues to roll out to randomly selected iPhone users, as noted by tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. Built into the Wallet app, the "buy now, pay later" feature lets qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. iPhone users will see an "Early Access" banner for Apple Pay...
Read Full Article30 comments
macos atomic malware demo

Atomic macOS Stealer Malware Can Steal Keychain Info, Files, Browser Wallets and More

Friday April 28, 2023 12:07 pm PDT by
While Apple's Macs are less targeted by malware than Windows PCs, concerning Mac malware does pop up regularly. This week, there's new Mac malware out in the wild that Mac users should be aware of. Called Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS), the malware was found on Telegram by Cyble Research. A Telegram user was selling access to the malware, which is designed to steal sensitive information like...
Read Full Article138 comments
hey siri banner apple

Report Details Turmoil Behind Apple's AI Efforts, 'Siri X,' and Headset Voice Controls

Thursday April 27, 2023 6:23 am PDT by
Siri and Apple's use of AI has been severely held back by caution and organizational dysfunction, according to over three dozen former Apple employees who spoke to The Information's Wayne Ma. The extensive paywalled report explains why former Apple employees who worked in the company's AI and machine learning groups believe that a lack of ambition and organizational dysfunction have hindered ...
Read Full Article287 comments
watchOS 10 Icon Feature

Gurman: Widgets to Be 'Central Part' of watchOS 10's Interface

Sunday April 30, 2023 5:53 am PDT by
watchOS 10 will introduce an all-new system of widgets for interacting with the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that widgets will become a "central part" of the Apple Watch's interface with watchOS 10. He compared the new system to Glances, the widgets interface that launched on the original Apple Watch...
Read Full Article126 comments