Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date.
Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update.
iOS Security Response 16.4.1 is available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the iPhone or iPad Settings app, but is a quick update, requiring just a couple of minutes to download the update and then a quick restart for the install process. The macOS update can be installed through System Settings.
Once the iPhone Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.4.1 users will see an updated version of the software, and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed iOS version and the Rapid Security Response update. Those who want to disable Rapid Security Response updates on iPhone can do so by following our how to. The updates can also be disabled on the Mac.
Apple has been testing the Rapid Security Response feature since last year, with RSRs first introduced with the launch of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. To date, Apple has only provided updates to beta testers in order to make sure the function is working before providing it to all iOS and macOS users. These are the first Rapid Security Response updates that Apple has provided to the general public following the beta testing period.
Going forward, Apple will make Rapid Security Response updates available only to those who are running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.
Popular Stories
Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
The Wallet and Health apps are rumored to be getting updates in iOS 17, and leaker @analyst941 today shared some mockups that allegedly represent the design changes that we can expect to see.
In the Wallet app mockup, there's a navigation bar at the bottom that separates the different functions available in the app. Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders are listed categories. Note that this is...
A pre-release version of Apple Pay Later continues to roll out to randomly selected iPhone users, as noted by tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. Built into the Wallet app, the "buy now, pay later" feature lets qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees.
iPhone users will see an "Early Access" banner for Apple Pay...
While Apple's Macs are less targeted by malware than Windows PCs, concerning Mac malware does pop up regularly. This week, there's new Mac malware out in the wild that Mac users should be aware of.
Called Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS), the malware was found on Telegram by Cyble Research. A Telegram user was selling access to the malware, which is designed to steal sensitive information like...
Siri and Apple's use of AI has been severely held back by caution and organizational dysfunction, according to over three dozen former Apple employees who spoke to The Information's Wayne Ma.
The extensive paywalled report explains why former Apple employees who worked in the company's AI and machine learning groups believe that a lack of ambition and organizational dysfunction have hindered ...
watchOS 10 will introduce an all-new system of widgets for interacting with the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that widgets will become a "central part" of the Apple Watch's interface with watchOS 10. He compared the new system to Glances, the widgets interface that launched on the original Apple Watch...
Top Rated Comments