Apple's Recent Beats Firmware Update Addressed Bluetooth Security Issue, AirPods Already Patched
Apple today posted a new support document outlining the security content of AirPods and Beats firmware updates, disclosing that the 5B66 firmware released yesterday for Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro addresses a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to gain access to your headphones.
Available for: Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro
Impact: When your headphones are seeking a connection request to one of your previously paired devices, an attacker in Bluetooth range might be able to spoof the intended source device and gain access to your headphones.
Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-27964: Yun-hao Chung and Archie Pusaka of Google ChromeOS
The issue also affected all AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models with the exception of the first-generation AirPods, but Apple fixed the issue for those products with the 5E133 firmware update released last month.
Apple subsequently released another firmware update (5E135) for these models yesterday, but it's unclear what changes were included beyond unspecified bug fixes and other improvements.
AirPods and Beats models will automatically update their firmware if they are paired with an iOS device or Mac and are charging while within Bluetooth range of your device. Android users can update their Beats firmware using the Beats app for that platform.
Popular Stories
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date. Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes...
Apple today introduced new 5E135 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5E133 firmware that was released in April.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support document with release...
Apple today released new firmware designed for the MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 10M3761, up from the prior 10M1821 firmware. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 258.0.0 (the prior firmware was...
Apple on April 17 introduced the Apple Card Savings account, and it turns out that it was highly popular with iPhone users. The new Apple-branded high-yield savings account saw up to $990 million in deposits during the first four days after launch, according to Forbes.
Forbes says that it spoke with two anonymous sources with knowledge of how the Apple Savings account performed shortly after ...
Apple plans to announce the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptop is expected to be unveiled alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset.
Gurman revealed the plans in his newsletter on Sunday:As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the...
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below.
The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
The New York Police Department (NYPD) is encouraging New York car owners to install Apple AirTags in cars in order to cut down on car theft in the city.
In a tweet shared over the weekend, the NYPD said that "the 21st century calls for 21st century policing," and that an AirTag in a car will help officers recover a car if it is stolen. An accompanying video instructs car owners to get an...
Top Rated Comments