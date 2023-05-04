Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, iPads, and More

Apple today increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in the United States in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.



Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, although older ‌iPhone‌ mini models have gone down in value. The latest trade-in values are listed below.

iPhone

‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max: Up to $630 (vs. $600)

‌iPhone 13 Pro‌: Up to $530 (vs. $500)

iPhone 13: Up to $400 (No Change)

‌iPhone 13‌ mini: Up to $330 (vs. $350)

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160 (No Change)

‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌: Up to $440 (vs. $420)

‌iPhone 12‌ Pro: Up to $350 (vs. $330)

‌iPhone 12‌: Up to $300 (No Change)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $220 (vs. $250)

‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation): Up to $90 (vs. $100)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro: Up to $240 (vs. $230)

‌iPhone‌ 11: Up to $200 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ XS Max: Up to $200 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ XS: Up to $160 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ XR: Up to $150 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ X: Up to $130 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus: Up to $100 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 8: Up to $75 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus: Up to $60 (No Change)

‌iPhone‌ 7: Up to $40 (No Change)

There have also been some mixed adjustments to iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch trade-in values, with iPads and Apple Watches faring best.

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $470 (vs. $445)

iPad Air: Up to $320 (No Change)

‌iPad‌: Up to $175 (vs. $165)

iPad mini: Up to $250 (vs. $240)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $775 (vs. $730)

MacBook Air: Up to $450 (vs. $515)

MacBook: Up to $125 (No Change)

iMac Pro: Up to $575 (No Change)

‌iMac‌: Up to $510 (vs. $570)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 (No Change)

Mac mini: Up to $405 (vs. $375)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165 (No Change)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $110 (vs. $105)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $80 (vs. $70)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $85 (vs. $80)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $55 (vs. $50)

The full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, can be found on Apple's trade-in website.