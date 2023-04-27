Apple Working on 'Special Version of iPadOS 17' for Larger iPads, Starting With 14.1-inch Model Set to Launch in 2024

by

Apple is developing a version of iPadOS 17 that is specifically designed for larger unreleased iPad sizes, the first of which will arrive next year, claims a new rumor.

iPad 14 Inches Feature Green
According to the Twitter account holder @analyst941, a special version of Apple's upcoming iPad software will support the more advanced capabilities of a range of bigger iPads that are in the works, beginning with a 14.1-inch iPad with an M3 Pro chip that is set for release next year.

The leaker claims that the 14.1-inch iPad model will be able to run up to two 6K displays at 60Hz via Thunderbolt 4, with iPadOS 17 including support for the capability. As @analyst941 notes, this could be achieved by daisy-chaining displays, but it could also indicate that the larger iPad features multiple Thunderbolt ports instead of just one.

A 14.1-inch ‌iPad would be the largest iPad to date, beating the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro size. The leaker suggests that Apple could adopt a new name for the larger forthcoming device(s) to differentiate them from the current crop, such as "iPad Ultra" or iPad Studio," although this specific claim appears to be based on speculation rather than hard evidence.

Apple is believed to have been working on iPads with even larger displays since mid-2021, but rumors have been conflicted about when the first models will arrive and in what size.

Bloomberg has repeatedly discussed Apple's interest in bigger iPads, while reliable display analyst Ross Young at one stage reported that a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a mini-LED display was slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

However in December 2022, Young reversed his prediction and said that Apple is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch form factor. Young suggested that the device was canceled entirely or significantly delayed.

Separately, in October 2022, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple is developing a 16-inch iPad that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite that, larger ‌iPad‌ models were missing from ‌Mark Gurman‌'s Apple device roadmap for this year, saying that there will be no significant ‌iPad‌ hardware updates in 2023.

The anonymous source behind today's rumor leaked accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on the MacRumors Forums before the device was announced last year. However, they do not have a long-term track record with rumors yet, so there is no guarantee the latest information they shared will prove to be accurate.

Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5. For more on what to expect in the new software, click the iOS 17 tag below.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iOS 17
Tag: Analyst941
Buyer's Guide: 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
11 minutes ago at 02:34 am
Connect keyboard and mouse or case with those features and this iPad should animate to macOS. Optionally, of course.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
16 minutes ago at 02:30 am
MAC OS Would make more sense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xand&Roby Avatar
Xand&Roby
14 minutes ago at 02:31 am
Why not 50”?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Add New Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library Features

Tuesday April 25, 2023 9:35 am PDT by
iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would be launching the iPhone 14 in Yellow. The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:Lock Screen font size options A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users Apple...
Read Full Article113 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Monday April 24, 2023 4:05 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft. This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
Read Full Article81 comments
Beats Studio Buds Plus Transparent

Beats Studio Buds+ Launching in May With New Transparent Design Option, Improved Noise Cancellation, and More

Tuesday April 25, 2023 5:46 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored Beats Studio Buds+ appear to have been listed on Amazon today, providing a closer look at new features and changes before they are officially announced. The earbuds are listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price. Notably, the listing reveals that the Studio Buds+ will be available in a new transparent design option that looks fairly similar to the Nothing Ear (2)...
Read Full Article98 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Students Trapped in Utah Canyon

Monday April 24, 2023 2:24 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let iPhone 14 users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations. The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV and described...
Read Full Article136 comments
Windows 11 Phone Link iMessage

Microsoft Now Rolling Out iMessage Support on Windows With Several Limitations

Wednesday April 26, 2023 8:00 am PDT by
Microsoft today announced it is beginning to roll out iPhone support to the Phone Link app on Windows 11. In a blog post, the company said this functionality will be available to all Windows 11 users around the world by mid-May. With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view...
Read Full Article143 comments
CarPlay Phone Call

Apple Says CarPlay Now Available in Over 800 Vehicle Models as GM Plans to Phase Out Support in EVs

Monday April 24, 2023 7:10 am PDT by
CarPlay is now available in more than 800 vehicle models sold in the U.S., according to a recently updated page on Apple's website. Until last week, the page said the in-car software platform was available in more than 600 vehicle models. Apple added many 2023 and 2024 vehicle models to the list as part of the update. The updated figure comes after GM announced that it plans to phase out...
Read Full Article308 comments
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Apple Headset to Use 'New Proprietary Charging Connector' for External Battery

Monday April 24, 2023 5:11 am PDT by
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Read Full Article246 comments
iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.5 for Your iPhone So Far

Monday April 24, 2023 12:48 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers a few weeks ago. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
Read Full Article