14.1-inch iPad Pro No Longer Rumored for 2023

Apple is no longer planning to launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in early 2023, a shift from plans earlier in the year.
In June, reliable display analyst Ross Young reported that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display was slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Now, Young says Apple is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch form factor. Young suggests the device has been canceled entirely or significantly delayed. In July, Ross followed-up to say the device could feature a LCD display instead of mini-LED.
A 14.1-inch iPad Pro would have been the largest iPad to date, beating the current 12.9-inch size. The development of a larger-sized iPad Pro was first shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in June 2021. Gurman said Apple engineers were looking into the possibility of larger iPad Pro sizes that could "hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest."
Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year.
The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Sunday December 25, 2022 11:41 pm PST by Sami Fathi
Apple's main chip supplier TSMC will kick off mass production of 3nm chips this week, with Apple being the primary customer of the new process, which could first be used in upcoming M2 Pro chips expected to power updated MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. According to the new report by DigiTimes, TSMC will start mass production of its next-generation 3nm chip process on Thursday, December 29, ...
Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to the latest information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a series of tweets today, Kuo said a new processor/chip will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive...
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Top Rated Comments
I wonder if the next true refresh/design for the Pro comes in early 2024 with new sizes (12 and 14?)
"According to reliable insider information, Apple is in advanced development of a brand new (amazing unrealistic) product XYZ, planning to release it in Q1 of next year."
A few months later....
"According to reliable insider information from a supplier, Apple has delayed the release of product XYZ, due to issues with the design and reliability. The launch has been moved back to Q3".
A few months later...
"According to reliable insider information, Apple has reportedly cancelled product XYZ entirely. Product XYZ was in advanced development, and the insider says Apple no longer plans on launching the product."
Rinse and repeat.