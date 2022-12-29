14.1-inch iPad Pro No Longer Rumored for 2023

by

Apple is no longer planning to launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in early 2023, a shift from plans earlier in the year.

iPad 14 Inches Feature Orange
In June, reliable display analyst Ross Young reported that a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a mini-LED display was slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Now, Young says Apple is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch form factor. Young suggests the device has been canceled entirely or significantly delayed. In July, Ross followed-up to say the device could feature a LCD display instead of mini-LED.

A 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ would have been the largest iPad to date, beating the current 12.9-inch size. The development of a larger-sized ‌iPad Pro‌ was first shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in June 2021. Gurman said Apple engineers were looking into the possibility of larger ‌iPad Pro‌ sizes that could "hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest."

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Ross Young
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am
That rumor never made any short-term sense. It would have been heavy af with mini-LED. Far more sensible to wait until they adopt OLED to expand out the screen sizes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
To me, at the time, the only odd thing about the rumour was how it supposedly wasn't an iPad Pro, but more a 'regular' iPad.

I wonder if the next true refresh/design for the Pro comes in early 2024 with new sizes (12 and 14?)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am

To me, at the time, the only odd thing about the rumour was how it supposedly wasn't an iPad Pro, but more a 'regular' iPad.

I wonder if the next true refresh/design for the Pro comes in early 2024 with new sizes (12 and 14?)
A 12" OLED iPad would have my money so quickly. Goldilocks size between the 11" and 12.9" and lighter?? Sign me up. Hope they keep them 4:3.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Koni17 Avatar
Koni17
11 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Hey guys, I think I can do this rumour mill stuff too.
"According to reliable insider information, Apple is in advanced development of a brand new (amazing unrealistic) product XYZ, planning to release it in Q1 of next year."

A few months later....
"According to reliable insider information from a supplier, Apple has delayed the release of product XYZ, due to issues with the design and reliability. The launch has been moved back to Q3".

A few months later...
"According to reliable insider information, Apple has reportedly cancelled product XYZ entirely. Product XYZ was in advanced development, and the insider says Apple no longer plans on launching the product."

Rinse and repeat.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
9 minutes ago at 09:22 am

A 12" OLED iPad would have my money so quickly. Goldilocks size between the 11" and 12.9" and lighter?? Sign me up. Hope they keep them 4:3.
I've always been torn between 11 and 12.9, I find both fantastic sizes (though for different use cases). A thin and light OLED 12" would just be incredible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article321 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article268 comments
3nm apple silicon feature

3nm Chips From Apple Supplier TSMC to Enter Mass Production This Week

Sunday December 25, 2022 11:41 pm PST by
Apple's main chip supplier TSMC will kick off mass production of 3nm chips this week, with Apple being the primary customer of the new process, which could first be used in upcoming M2 Pro chips expected to power updated MacBook Pro and Mac mini models. According to the new report by DigiTimes, TSMC will start mass production of its next-generation 3nm chip process on Thursday, December 29, ...
Read Full Article166 comments
iPad mini 6 orange BG

Kuo: Apple Planning to Launch New iPad Mini in Late 2023 or Early 2024

Tuesday December 27, 2022 5:28 am PST by
Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to the latest information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said a new processor/chip will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive...
Read Full Article117 comments
Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Anker

Deals: Anker Discounting Wide Selection of USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Tuesday December 27, 2022 8:40 am PST by
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article41 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

These 12 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Monday December 19, 2022 10:26 am PST by
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Read Full Article