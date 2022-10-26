Apple Reportedly Planning to Release 16-Inch iPad Late Next Year

Apple is developing a larger 16-inch iPad that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report today from The Information's Wayne Ma. This would be the largest-ever iPad model, topping the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.



"A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen," the report says. No additional details were provided about the prospective device, which would have the same screen size as a 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing users with a significantly larger canvas to work with.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year claimed that Apple was exploring the idea of larger iPads that could further "blur the lines" between a tablet and a laptop.

Earlier this year, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple was also developing a larger 14-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. Taking both of these rumors into account, it is possible that Apple is planning to release both 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models next year, which would mirror the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple just updated the iPad Pro with the M2 chip, an Apple Pencil hover feature, ProRes video recording support, and a few other minor improvements last week.