Apple's Upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds Spotted in FCC Database

Apple is working on a new version of the 2021 Beats Studio Buds called the Beats Studio Buds+, and a launch could be nearing based on the fact that Apple has submitted FCC filings for the device. There are two listings, one for each Bluetooth-enabled earbud.



We first heard about the Beats Studio Buds+ in March following the launch of the iOS 16.4 release candidate. The Beats Studio Buds+ look similar to the Beats Studio Buds and will have similar functionality, according to details obtained by MacRumors.

The earbuds will continue to use a Beats chip, but Apple is planning to add improved Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to the Beats Studio Buds+.

There is no word as of yet on when Apple plans to launch the Beats Studio Buds+, but we are expecting them to have the same $150 prince tag as the current Beats Studio Buds.