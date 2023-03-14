Apple Shares Stylish Wallpaper to Celebrate New Gangnam Store in South Korea
Apple this week announced that it will be opening its fifth retail store in South Korea on Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. local time. The new store will be located in the central Gangnam district of Seoul, the capital city of South Korea.
To celebrate the occasion, Apple has made a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac available to download on the store's page. The Apple Gangnam wallpaper has a black background with an Apple logo in a unique style.
The new store will offer typical Apple Store services, ranging from Genius Bar appointments for product repairs to Today at Apple creative sessions.
Apple Gangnam is Apple's first new retail store to open since Apple American Dream opened in New Jersey in December. Apple operates over 520 retail stores around the world, including four other locations in Seoul.
Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien shared an animated version of the Apple logo in the wallpaper on Instagram.
