Apple Store Opening at Massive American Dream Mall Outside New York City
Apple today announced it is opening a new retail store at the massive American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m. local time. The store is located around 10 miles outside Midtown Manhattan by car.
American Dream is the second-largest shopping mall in the U.S. behind the Mall of America in Minnesota. Opened in 2019, the three-million-square-foot shopping destination has several indoor attractions, including the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park, DreamWorks Water Park, a year-round indoor skiing and snowboarding resort, an NHL-sized ice skating rink, a burger restaurant owned by YouTube star MrBeast, and more.
The store features Apple's latest retail design, including a dedicated pickup area for orders placed on Apple's online store. Like other locations, the store will offer free Today at Apple creative sessions and Genius Bar appointments for hardware support.
Apple's grand opening date at American Dream was first spotted by Michael Steeber, who recently released an iPhone app tracking all of the company's retail locations.
Apple operates over 520 retail stores worldwide, including 11 other locations in New Jersey.
