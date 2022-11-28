Apple Store Opening at Massive American Dream Mall Outside New York City

by

Apple today announced it is opening a new retail store at the massive American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m. local time. The store is located around 10 miles outside Midtown Manhattan by car.

American Dream Mall
American Dream is the second-largest shopping mall in the U.S. behind the Mall of America in Minnesota. Opened in 2019, the three-million-square-foot shopping destination has several indoor attractions, including the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park, DreamWorks Water Park, a year-round indoor skiing and snowboarding resort, an NHL-sized ice skating rink, a burger restaurant owned by YouTube star MrBeast, and more.

The store features Apple's latest retail design, including a dedicated pickup area for orders placed on Apple's online store. Like other locations, the store will offer free Today at Apple creative sessions and Genius Bar appointments for hardware support.

Apple's grand opening date at American Dream was first spotted by Michael Steeber, who recently released an iPhone app tracking all of the company's retail locations.

Apple operates over 520 retail stores worldwide, including 11 other locations in New Jersey.

Top Rated Comments

I7guy Avatar
I7guy
33 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
I can't get myself to go to the "dream" mall. But the Apple store does look nice.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
31 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Nice! Will check it out on a future to NY/NJ.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
28 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
If you close your eyes and concentrate REALLY hard, any mall can be a “dream mall”

Never been there. Would like to visit at least once.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
24 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

If you close your eyes and concentrate REALLY hard, any mall can be a “dream mall”
The best malls are the ones with a food court full of samples. I went to one in the past where 10 stores were giving out samples. I got 1 from each store and ended up being full. Free lunch!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
26 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Kinda sad that the "American Dream" is dying a slow, painful death, purely of self-inflicted wounds...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
23 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

Don't waste your time. The mall is a wasteland of overpriced garbage. Never should have opened in the first place.
Aren't the Apple Store prices there going to be the same as any other Apple Store? Even if the mall has other stores charging high prices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
